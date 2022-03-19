https://jsfiddle.net/ue9jman8/1/
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It is now only the setVolumeSpy line that gets added to the test, using setVolume instead of afterPlayerReady.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/m3w1tkor/1/
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
setVolume: setVolumeSpy
});
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No not that. It’s only the one line to create the spy that gets added.
https://jsfiddle.net/ykjwha5f/1/
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
The error message is now
Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called. so we are done with achieving a suitably failing test.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Now we work at getting the test to pass.
The spy cannot get to where it needs to go by being passed to the addPlayer() code, Instead, we need to update the player object. We can do that by passing the spy to the stubYT() function, so we need to set up stubYT(), using a beforeEach() section in a similar way that is done with the other test sections.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/v2atjpry/1/
Is there a way I can fix this to get it to pass?
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
setVolume: setVolumeSpy
});
//when
const video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
I’m sorry but all of what you did failed to do anything of what was asked.
Go back to the previous code at https://jsfiddle.net/ykjwha5f/1/ and we’ll try to do it right this time.
From the addPlayer section, copy the beforeEach section of code into the playerReady Tests section.
https://jsfiddle.net/djob876c/1/
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});
Move that setVolumeSpy variable into the beforeEach function, just below the iframe variable. We are going to pass setVolumeSpy as a second parameter to the stubYT() function.
https://jsfiddle.net/pL5rwosd/1/
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
let setVolumeSpy;
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
The word “move” means to remove from one area and place it in another. That has not yet been done.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lp6sdckx/2/
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
let setVolumeSpy;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Now pass that setVolumeSpy into the stubYT() function as the second argument that’s used when calling it.
That way inside of the function we can add a second function parameter so that we can do something useful with it.
https://jsfiddle.net/5rgvj3sk/1/
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
video = createVideo();
});
Now that the spy is being used when calling the stubYT() function, we can update the stubYT() function definition that’s further up in the code, to give it a second parameter that is also called setVolumeSpy.
https://jsfiddle.net/n9mkt8wx/2/
describe("init", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy);
});
I don’t know what you did there, but none of what you were asked to do was done.
Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/5rgvj3sk/1/ and update the stubYT() function (where the function is defined) so that it has a second parameter called setVolumeSpy.
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/ourwdve5/1/
function stubYT(iframe, setVolumeSpy) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
Yes, that is the function definition.
Now that it has setVolumeSpy defined as its second parameter, we can use that parameter inside of the function.
Here’s why we need it:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
...
}
The setVolume method is being called on the player object. We are going to put our spy there in its place.
In the stubYT() function definition , the player object has three properties called h, i, and m. We need to add another key:value property there where the key is called setVolume and the value is setVolumeSpy.