That looks to be in the right place, and the test section says that it’s missing an it section.

Here is the code that we are testing:

function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); shufflePlaylist(player); const iframe = player.h; iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady); }

There are three things that need testing in there. The volume, the shuffle, and dispatching the event.

The first test for that will be “sets volume” where we expect setVolumeSpy to have been called. Yes, we don’t have a setVolumeSpy variable yet, but that is something that we’ll deal with when making the test pass. Before that, we should have the expectation in place.