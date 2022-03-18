https://jsfiddle.net/51Lmnz30/1/
//then
const options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitable failing test that explains what we are testing.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Restore the
when section where addPlayer() is called, and the test should pass.
Test passes:
https://jsfiddle.net/wdygmn5p/2/
it("has onReady event", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
We now check our work. The test suitably fails when onReady is named something else, as well as when it’s something other than a function assigned to onReady.
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
The test passes fine, so it’s on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
We’ve used options in two different places of the tests. Refactoring that out to a separate location really shouldn’t be done until it’s used in three or more places.
Nothing else seems to need refactoring, so the refactoring is now all done…
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
We can move on to the next test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We seem to have tested all that needs testing with addPlayer, except for what happens with that onReady function.
While we could carry on testing onReady in the addPlayer section, it’s a whole different thing really so we need a new test section. We have an init section, an addPlayer section, and need a new playerReady section
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/06d5rcvt/1/
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
});
});
That looks to be in the right place, and the test section says that it’s missing an
it section.
Here is the code that we are testing:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
There are three things that need testing in there. The volume, the shuffle, and dispatching the event.
The first test for that will be “sets volume” where we expect setVolumeSpy to have been called. Yes, we don’t have a setVolumeSpy variable yet, but that is something that we’ll deal with when making the test pass. Before that, we should have the expectation in place.
I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/jwts0oxr/2/
Am I supposed to change options to setVolumeSpy?
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
The code we’re testing doesn’t add any information to the player object, so we don’t need to remove it beforehand. Get rid of that line that sets player to be undefined.
Also get rid of that const options line.
The expectation line just needs to expect that setVolumeSpy has been called. That’s all for the moment.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ptjk43rc/2/
Is this almost good?
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: setVolumeSpy
});
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Remove all of that which you put in the given section. We are after a suitably failing test.
We are not trying to make it pass, yet.
https://jsfiddle.net/ue9jman8/1/
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It is now only the setVolumeSpy line that gets added to the test, using setVolume instead of afterPlayerReady.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/m3w1tkor/1/
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
setVolume: setVolumeSpy
});
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No not that. It’s only the one line to create the spy that gets added.
https://jsfiddle.net/ykjwha5f/1/
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
The error message is now
Expected spy setVolume-handler to have been called. so we are done with achieving a suitably failing test.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Now we work at getting the test to pass.
The spy cannot get to where it needs to go by being passed to the addPlayer() code, Instead, we need to update the player object. We can do that by passing the spy to the stubYT() function, so we need to set up stubYT(), using a beforeEach() section in a similar way that is done with the other test sections.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/v2atjpry/1/
Is there a way I can fix this to get it to pass?
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, options) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: options
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
setVolume: setVolumeSpy
});
//when
const video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
I’m sorry but all of what you did failed to do anything of what was asked.
Go back to the previous code at https://jsfiddle.net/ykjwha5f/1/ and we’ll try to do it right this time.
From the addPlayer section, copy the beforeEach section of code into the playerReady Tests section.
https://jsfiddle.net/djob876c/1/
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("setVolume-handler");
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});
Move that setVolumeSpy variable into the beforeEach function too, just below the iframe variable, because we are going to pass setVolumeSpy as a second parameter to the stubYT() function.