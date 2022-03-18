We now check our work. The test suitably fails when onReady is named something else, as well as when it’s something other than a function assigned to onReady.

Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

The test passes fine, so it’s on to refactoring.

Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor

We’ve used options in two different places of the tests. Refactoring that out to a separate location really shouldn’t be done until it’s used in three or more places.

Nothing else seems to need refactoring, so the refactoring is now all done…

Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor

We can move on to the next test.

A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

We seem to have tested all that needs testing with addPlayer, except for what happens with that onReady function.

While we could carry on testing onReady in the addPlayer section, it’s a whole different thing really so we need a new test section. We have an init section, an addPlayer section, and need a new playerReady section