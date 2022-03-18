Comment out the when section, because we need to ensure that the test suitably fails.
For context, what we are testing is that there is an onReady function in the following code:
options.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, options);
In the code from you previous post, the playerVars variable needs to be options, so rename the playerVars variable to be options, and remove the playerVars part of the assignment.
In the expectation we need to check that the typeof options.events.onReady is a “function”