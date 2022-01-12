☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The uninitialized test shouldn’t have manageCover.init(), and should have everything else the same as the previous test, including the simulateClick().

Because manageCover.init() is used to let us to change the hidden cover to being a shown cover, when manageCover.init() is not used, the cover should still remain hidden when we click on it.

Other than having no manageCover.init(), the only other change is that the expectation is reversed, expecting cover not to have that class.

You should then find that the test is unreliable, sometimes passing and sometimes failing, depending on the random order in which the tests is run. It’s good that we found that out now before we had other tests to add confusion to the troubleshooting, and it’s good that we have random test orders that help to expose such issues for us.

The unreliable tests are because the cover is not reliably in the same state when the test runs. Sometimes it has a click handler from a previous init, and sometimes it doesn’t. We will take care of next, but not directly with the afterEach function.