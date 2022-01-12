Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The uninitialized test shouldn’t have manageCover.init(), and should have everything else the same as the previous test, including the simulateClick().

Because manageCover.init() is used to let us to change the hidden cover to being a shown cover, when manageCover.init() is not used, the cover should still remain hidden when we click on it.

Other than having no manageCover.init(), the only other change is that the expectation is reversed, expecting cover not to have that class.

You should then find that the test is unreliable, sometimes passing and sometimes failing, depending on the random order in which the tests is run. It’s good that we found that out now before we had other tests to add confusion to the troubleshooting, and it’s good that we have random test orders that help to expose such issues for us.

The unreliable tests are because the cover is not reliably in the same state when the test runs. Sometimes it has a click handler from a previous init, and sometimes it doesn’t. We will take care of next, but not directly with the afterEach function.

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/0zp6emkc/1/

  it("initialized cover hides when clicked", function() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    manageCover.init();
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
  });

  it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
  });
});

What I will be adding next will be placed under the describe section?

describe("init manageCover", function() {

🗹 Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

Yes, that will be a function called removeEventHandlers and has a function parameter of el. Inside of that function, the innerHTML happens to the parentNode of that el variable instead, similar to the afterEach function.

It is inside of a separate function called afterEach is where we define the cover variable, and pass that cover as an argument to the removeEventHandlers function. The whole intention here is that instead of having mysterious innerHTML stuff happening, the function name of removeEventHandlers helps to inform us about what is going on there.

After getting that working, we will have some further work to do on the cover variable afterwards.

This is what I have:

  function removeEventHandlers(el) {
    afterEach(function(el) {
      const cover = document.querySelector(removeEventHandlers);
      cover.innerHTML = cover.innerHTML;
    });
  }
🗹 Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

That starts of being what you were asked to do but then becomes a mess.

  • The afterEach function needs to be separate from the removeEventHandlers() function.
  • Then the removeEventHandlers() function needs to do what you were asked to do with it.
  • Then, the afterEach() function needs to do what you were asked to do with it.
I’m having a hard time with this.

This is all confusing to me:

I can’t do this all at 1 time.

Some pieces of code I have more experience working with than others.

innerHTML afterEach is fairly new to me.

Yes, that will be a function called removeEventHandlers and has a function parameter of el. Inside of that function, the innerHTML happens to the parentNode of that el variable instead, similar to the afterEach function.

It is inside of a separate function called afterEach is where we define the cover variable, and pass that cover as an argument to the removeEventHandlers function. The whole intention here is that instead of having mysterious innerHTML stuff happening, the function name of removeEventHandlers helps to inform us about what is going on there.

After getting that working, we will have some further work to do on the cover variable afterwards.

First this:

The afterEach function needs to be separate from the removeEventHandlers() function.

Is this what you mean by separate?

  function removeEventHandlers(el) {

  }

  afterEach(function(el) {

  });

I don’t understand this:

the innerHTML happens to the parentNode of that el variable instead, similar to the afterEach function.

This means:

where we define the cover variable, and pass that cover as an argument to the removeEventHandlers function

I do this? const cover = document.querySelector(removeEventHandlers);

Is this being used in the code? cover.innerHTML = cover.innerHTML;

🗹 Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

Let’s try this in a different order.

From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/0zp6emkc/1/

  1. Add an empty afterEach section above the simulateClick function.
  2. In that afterEach section, make a function call to the not-yet-existing removeEventHandlers() function.
  3. Add an argument of cover to that removeEventHandlers() function call.
  4. When you run the test it then says that the removeEventHandlers() function doesn’t exist, so create that function above the afterEach section.
  5. The test then says that cover isn’t defined, so define the cover variable in the afterEach section the same way that we’ve defined it elsewhere. Yes that is duplication of the cover variable, and yes we will remove that duplication soon.

The tests go back to being erratic, sometimes working and sometimes not, because we need to finish the removeEventHandlers() function.

  1. Add a function parameter of el to the removeEventHandlers function.
  2. Inside of that function assign el.outerHTML to equal el.outerHTML

Using outerHTML removes the need for using parentNode if we had used innerHTML.
That should be all that you need there to get things working.

When the removeEventHandlers() function is being used to make the tests behave in a reliable manner, we can then move on to tidying up some duplication of the cover variable.

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/be1fgw2o/

Is this good?

  function removeEventHandlers(el) {

    el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;

    afterEach(function(cover) {
      removeEventHandlers(cover);
    });
  }
For god’s sake man - stop putting the afterEach section inside of the removeEventHandlers function!

Separate those things!

define the cover variable in the afterEach section the same way that we’ve defined it elsewhere

Would mean this right? https://jsfiddle.net/t5bnfug9/

Am I able to make progress from here?

If this is good, what am I up to next?

  function removeEventHandlers(el) {
    el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
  }

  afterEach(function() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    removeEventHandlers(cover);
  });
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass ☐ Refactor
The test is now suitably passing, and we can move on to removing duplication of the cover variable now.

🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass Refactor

Currently in the code at https://jsfiddle.net/t5bnfug9/ you will see that we are using const cover in the afterEach section, and in each of the tests. repetition will continue to grow as we add more tests. We want to avoid that repetition.

Just below the “init manageCover” line we can use let to define a cover variable. Just define the variable, don’t even use the equals sign there. We can’t assign it here because the afterEach section changes things, resulting in it needing to be reassigned. We do that in the beforeEach section instead.

Below the let cover line add a beforeEach section, similar in design to the afterEach section. In that beforeEach section we can assign the cover variable, in the same way as has been done elsewhere, but without the const variable.

All of the const cover lines can now be removed from the testing code.

I did that here and the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/5vofhyc8/3/

What am I up to next?

describe("init manageCover", function() {

  let cover;

  beforeEach(function() {
    cover = document.querySelector(".play");
  });

  function removeEventHandlers(el) {
    el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
  }

  afterEach(function() {
    cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    removeEventHandlers(cover);
  });

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  it("initialized cover hides when clicked", function() {
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    manageCover.init();
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
  });

  it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
  });
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass Refactor

We can now update the initialized test before moving on to other tests.

Move the existing initialized test below the uninitialized test. All of the other tests we will be doing will be for initialized code, so remove initialized from the test description.

Also, move the manageCover.init line to the top of the test that it’s in. That way it becomes more clear that removing hide is not for the benefit of manageCover.init, but for the simulateClick instead.

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/qjgx74y3/

describe("init manageCover", function() {
  
  let cover;

  beforeEach(function() {
    cover = document.querySelector(".play");
  });

  function removeEventHandlers(el) {
    el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
  }

  afterEach(function() {
    cover = document.querySelector(".play");
    removeEventHandlers(cover);
  });

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
  });
  
    it("cover hides when clicked", function() {
    manageCover.init();
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
  });
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass Refactor

Remove that cover assignment from the afterEach code. There’s no reason for that to be there at all.

The removeEventHandlers() function can now be moved up above where the cover variable is defined, and the simulateClick() function can be moved up above that removeEventHandlers() function.

That way things are nicely organised, starting with the support functions, then the cover variable is defined, which is used by the beforeEach section, which is followed by the afterEach section, and they are followed by the it tests themself.

That cover-hides description should also be slightly renamed so that it makes more sense. Renaming the description to “hides the cover when clicked” helps to make it read better.

As a recap, before each test we are gaining a reference to the cover element, which each test can use if it wants. After each test we are cleaning up by removing any events that may be on the cover.

Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/bmn27azt/

Am I ready to add a new test?

describe("init manageCover", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function removeEventHandlers(el) {
    el.outerHTML = el.outerHTML;
  }

  let cover;

  beforeEach(function() {
    cover = document.querySelector(".play");
  });

  afterEach(function() {
    removeEventHandlers(cover);
  });

  it("uninitialized cover doesn’t hide when clicked", function() {
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).not.toHaveClass("hide");
  });

  it("hides the cover when clicked", function() {
    manageCover.init();
    cover.classList.remove("hide");
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(cover).toHaveClass("hide");
  });
});
🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass Refactor

Yes, because we have completed the refactor stage.

🗹 Fail 🗹 Pass 🗹 Refactor

Are these testing stage-indicators of helpful to remind about what we are focusing on?

That brings us to an end of the testing cycle, and we can now cycle back around to the fail stage where we add a new test.

Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

We want a test failing in such a way that the manageCover.init code will be able to make it pass.

We have been testing what happens when manageCover.init() is initialized. Our focus currently has been on the openCurtain() function.

  function openCurtain(cover) {
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    return curtain;
  }

We have tested the hide. Now we have the “slide” to test.

  • The new test is to be called “slides the curtain when cover is clicked”
  • In that test we start by initializing manageCover.
  • Then we remove “slide” from the curtain which will be two lines of code:
    • One to define a curtain variable,
    • and another to remove the “slide” class from the curtain.
  • Then we expect that that curtain has the “slide” class.

We deliberately remove “slide” then expect “slide” to be there, to get a failing test. Between those two lines we will do something with manageCover to make the test pass. But not yet. Right now the focus is on having a suitably failing test.

Here is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/94tqaepf/

Expected <div class="curtain">...</div> to have class 'slide'.

Should I remove: simulateClick(cover);

If it is in there the code passes, and you said we don’t want it to pass, so I removed it.

 it("slides the curtain when cover is clicked", function() {
    manageCover.init();
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.remove("slide");
    // simulateClick(cover);
    expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
  });
Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The test is useless if it doesn’t fail. That’s why it’s important to sight the test as failing first, before using the manageCover code to make it pass.

☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The test suitably fails.

🗹 Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

We can now work on making the test pass, which in this case is by uncommenting the simulateClick() function call.

And here the code passes: https://jsfiddle.net/tvq0jw1c/

it("slides the curtain when cover is clicked", function() {
    manageCover.init();
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.remove("slide");
    simulateClick(cover);
    expect(curtain).toHaveClass("slide");
  });
});

Am I up to doing a new test?