You removed “number” completely, which is not what you were told to do.
You were asked instead to change “number” to be “string”
You removed “number” completely, which is not what you were told to do.
You were asked instead to change “number” to be “string”
https://jsfiddle.net/d02huLar/1/
//then
const playerVars = player.playlist;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
The playerVars variable isn’t being assigned the right value. You can use the previous test that assigns playerVars, as a guide on how to do it correctly.
https://jsfiddle.net/w1pby9tx/1/
//then
const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a suitably failing test.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
This is when we would normally write the code to make the test pass.
Because the code has already been written, this is when we uncomment the
when section of the code, to run the code that makes the test pass.
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/txhso2ub/
We now check our work. The test suitably fails when the playlist is a number, as well as when the playlist is not in the object.
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
The test passes fine, so it’s on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
We’ve used playerVars in two different places of the tests, so refactoring that out to a separate location really shouldn’t be done yet. It’s used in three or more places that we consider refactoring that.
Nothing else seems to need refactoring, so the refactoring is now all done…
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
We can move on to the next test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The next thing that needs testing is the options events object. We need to check that it has an onReady event, so we can copy one of the playerVars tests and name it “has onReady event”.
The expectations will need to be different, but we’ll be on to a good start with that test.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/rq8xpyew/
it("has onReady event", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
Comment out the when section, because we need to ensure that the test suitably fails.
For context, what we are testing is that there is an onReady function in the following code:
options.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, options);
In the code from you previous post, the playerVars variable needs to be options, so rename the playerVars variable to be options, and remove the playerVars part of the assignment.
In the expectation we need to check that the typeof options.events.onReady is a “function”
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/bunygs5L/1/
it("has onReady event", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player;
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
You removed too much from the options assignment. Put back the i and the h properties.
https://jsfiddle.net/51Lmnz30/1/
//then
const options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitable failing test that explains what we are testing.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Restore the
when section where addPlayer() is called, and the test should pass.
Test passes:
https://jsfiddle.net/wdygmn5p/2/
it("has onReady event", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
We now check our work. The test suitably fails when onReady is named something else, as well as when it’s something other than a function assigned to onReady.
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
The test passes fine, so it’s on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
We’ve used options in two different places of the tests. Refactoring that out to a separate location really shouldn’t be done until it’s used in three or more places.
Nothing else seems to need refactoring, so the refactoring is now all done…
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
We can move on to the next test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We seem to have tested all that needs testing with addPlayer, except for what happens with that onReady function.
While we could carry on testing onReady in the addPlayer section, it’s a whole different thing really so we need a new test section. We have an init section, an addPlayer section, and need a new playerReady section
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/06d5rcvt/1/
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
});
});
That looks to be in the right place, and the test section says that it’s missing an
it section.
Here is the code that we are testing:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
const iframe = player.h;
iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
}
There are three things that need testing in there. The volume, the shuffle, and dispatching the event.
The first test for that will be “sets volume” where we expect setVolumeSpy to have been called. Yes, we don’t have a setVolumeSpy variable yet, but that is something that we’ll deal with when making the test pass. Before that, we should have the expectation in place.
I have this now: https://jsfiddle.net/jwts0oxr/2/
Am I supposed to change options to setVolumeSpy?
describe("playerReady tests", function() {
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.events.onReady).toBe("function");
});
The code we’re testing doesn’t add any information to the player object, so we don’t need to remove it beforehand. Get rid of that line that sets player to be undefined.
Also get rid of that const options line.
The expectation line just needs to expect that setVolumeSpy has been called. That’s all for the moment.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ptjk43rc/2/
Is this almost good?
it("sets volume", function() {
//given
const setVolumeSpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: setVolumeSpy
});
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(setVolumeSpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});