We now check our work. The test suitably fails when the playlist is a number, as well as when the playlist is not in the object.

Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

The test passes fine, so it’s on to refactoring.

Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor

We’ve used playerVars in two different places of the tests, so refactoring that out to a separate location really shouldn’t be done yet. It’s used in three or more places that we consider refactoring that.

Nothing else seems to need refactoring, so the refactoring is now all done…

Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor

We can move on to the next test.

A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The next thing that needs testing is the options events object. We need to check that it has an onReady event, so we can copy one of the playerVars tests and name it “has onReady event”.

The expectations will need to be different, but we’ll be on to a good start with that test.