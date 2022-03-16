It will take you much more effort to fix the problems that you’ve created, than to do it over from scratch.
Which approach do you want to take?
Fix what I did that was wrong.
The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.
Instead of defining an options variable, the playlist is in playerVars so you need to define a playerVars variable instead and use that to access the playlist.
While working on putting together a suitable failing test, comment out the when section of the test.
The toBeGreaterThan expectation isn’t used either. It’s not expected for a playlist to always be used, so it could even be an empty string. That expectation gets removed.
Other than that you should be right, and we can then check that the failing test becomes a passing test.
The better way of doing things that I would have suggested that you do is to copy the playerVars test using playlist instead of cc_load_policy, and just expect a string and you’re done.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/81p6Lwuh/3/
it("has a playlist", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
// videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const playerVars = player.playlist;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("number");
});
https://jsfiddle.net/hq3sk4m8/1/
it("has a playlist", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
// videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const playerVars = player.playlist;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe();
});
You removed “number” completely, which is not what you were told to do.
You were asked instead to change “number” to be “string”
https://jsfiddle.net/d02huLar/1/
//then
const playerVars = player.playlist;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
The playerVars variable isn’t being assigned the right value. You can use the previous test that assigns playerVars, as a guide on how to do it correctly.
https://jsfiddle.net/w1pby9tx/1/
//then
const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a suitably failing test.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
This is when we would normally write the code to make the test pass.
Because the code has already been written, this is when we uncomment the
when section of the code, to run the code that makes the test pass.
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/txhso2ub/
We now check our work. The test suitably fails when the playlist is a number, as well as when the playlist is not in the object.
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
The test passes fine, so it’s on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
We’ve used playerVars in two different places of the tests, so refactoring that out to a separate location really shouldn’t be done yet. It’s used in three or more places that we consider refactoring that.
Nothing else seems to need refactoring, so the refactoring is now all done…
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
We can move on to the next test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The next thing that needs testing is the options events object. We need to check that it has an onReady event, so we can copy one of the playerVars tests and name it “has onReady event”.
The expectations will need to be different, but we’ll be on to a good start with that test.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/rq8xpyew/
it("has onReady event", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
Comment out the when section, because we need to ensure that the test suitably fails.
For context, what we are testing is that there is an onReady function in the following code:
options.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, options);
In the code from you previous post, the playerVars variable needs to be options, so rename the playerVars variable to be options, and remove the playerVars part of the assignment.
In the expectation we need to check that the typeof options.events.onReady is a “function”