Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#672

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lbqg3284/1/

    it("has a playlist", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      const options = player.playlist;

      expect(typeof options.playlist).toBe("number");
      expect(options.playlist).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
#673

It will take you much more effort to fix the problems that you’ve created, than to do it over from scratch.

Which approach do you want to take?

#674

Fix what I did that was wrong.

#675

The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.

#676

Instead of defining an options variable, the playlist is in playerVars so you need to define a playerVars variable instead and use that to access the playlist.

#677

While working on putting together a suitable failing test, comment out the when section of the test.

#678

The toBeGreaterThan expectation isn’t used either. It’s not expected for a playlist to always be used, so it could even be an empty string. That expectation gets removed.

#679

Other than that you should be right, and we can then check that the failing test becomes a passing test.

#680

The better way of doing things that I would have suggested that you do is to copy the playerVars test using playlist instead of cc_load_policy, and just expect a string and you’re done.

#681

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/81p6Lwuh/3/

    it("has a playlist", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      // videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      const playerVars = player.playlist;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("number");
    });
#682

The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.

#683

https://jsfiddle.net/hq3sk4m8/1/

    it("has a playlist", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      // videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      const playerVars = player.playlist;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe();
    });
#684

You removed “number” completely, which is not what you were told to do.

You were asked instead to change “number” to be “string”

#685

https://jsfiddle.net/d02huLar/1/

      //then
      const playerVars = player.playlist;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
    });
#686

The playerVars variable isn’t being assigned the right value. You can use the previous test that assigns playerVars, as a guide on how to do it correctly.

#687

https://jsfiddle.net/w1pby9tx/1/

      //then
      const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
    });
#688

Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a suitably failing test.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
This is when we would normally write the code to make the test pass.

Because the code has already been written, this is when we uncomment the when section of the code, to run the code that makes the test pass.

#689

Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/txhso2ub/

#690

We now check our work. The test suitably fails when the playlist is a number, as well as when the playlist is not in the object.

Test passes :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass ☐ Refactor

The test passes fine, so it’s on to refactoring.

Refactor the code :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass Refactor

We’ve used playerVars in two different places of the tests, so refactoring that out to a separate location really shouldn’t be done yet. It’s used in three or more places that we consider refactoring that.

Nothing else seems to need refactoring, so the refactoring is now all done…

Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor

We can move on to the next test.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The next thing that needs testing is the options events object. We need to check that it has an onReady event, so we can copy one of the playerVars tests and name it “has onReady event”.

The expectations will need to be different, but we’ll be on to a good start with that test.

#691

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/rq8xpyew/

   it("has onReady event", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
    });