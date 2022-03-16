Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#670

Here I replaced config with options throughout the entire code.

https://jsfiddle.net/81f96myh/1/

#671

Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor
The refactoring is all complete, and we can restart the cycle.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The next test that we need to do is to check that playerVars has a playlist property, with a string that has a length greater than zero. We can call that test “has a playlist”

#672

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lbqg3284/1/

    it("has a playlist", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      const options = player.playlist;

      expect(typeof options.playlist).toBe("number");
      expect(options.playlist).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
#673

It will take you much more effort to fix the problems that you’ve created, than to do it over from scratch.

Which approach do you want to take?

#674

Fix what I did that was wrong.

#675

The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.

#676

Instead of defining an options variable, the playlist is in playerVars so you need to define a playerVars variable instead and use that to access the playlist.

#677

While working on putting together a suitable failing test, comment out the when section of the test.

#678

The toBeGreaterThan expectation isn’t used either. It’s not expected for a playlist to always be used, so it could even be an empty string. That expectation gets removed.

#679

Other than that you should be right, and we can then check that the failing test becomes a passing test.

#680

The better way of doing things that I would have suggested that you do is to copy the playerVars test using playlist instead of cc_load_policy, and just expect a string and you’re done.

#681

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/81p6Lwuh/3/

    it("has a playlist", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      // videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      const playerVars = player.playlist;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("number");
    });
#682

The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.

#683

https://jsfiddle.net/hq3sk4m8/1/

    it("has a playlist", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      // videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      const playerVars = player.playlist;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe();
    });
#684

You removed “number” completely, which is not what you were told to do.

You were asked instead to change “number” to be “string”

1 Like
#685

https://jsfiddle.net/d02huLar/1/

      //then
      const playerVars = player.playlist;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
    });
#686

The playerVars variable isn’t being assigned the right value. You can use the previous test that assigns playerVars, as a guide on how to do it correctly.

#687

https://jsfiddle.net/w1pby9tx/1/

      //then
      const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
      expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
    });
#688

Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a suitably failing test.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
This is when we would normally write the code to make the test pass.

Because the code has already been written, this is when we uncomment the when section of the code, to run the code that makes the test pass.

1 Like
#689

Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/txhso2ub/