A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The next test that we need to do is to check that playerVars has a playlist property, with a string that has a length greater than zero. We can call that test “has a playlist”
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lbqg3284/1/
it("has a playlist", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player.playlist;
expect(typeof options.playlist).toBe("number");
expect(options.playlist).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
It will take you much more effort to fix the problems that you’ve created, than to do it over from scratch.
Which approach do you want to take?
Fix what I did that was wrong.
The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.
Instead of defining an options variable, the playlist is in playerVars so you need to define a playerVars variable instead and use that to access the playlist.
While working on putting together a suitable failing test, comment out the when section of the test.
The toBeGreaterThan expectation isn’t used either. It’s not expected for a playlist to always be used, so it could even be an empty string. That expectation gets removed.
Other than that you should be right, and we can then check that the failing test becomes a passing test.
The better way of doing things that I would have suggested that you do is to copy the playerVars test using playlist instead of cc_load_policy, and just expect a string and you’re done.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/81p6Lwuh/3/
it("has a playlist", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
// videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const playerVars = player.playlist;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("number");
});
The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.
https://jsfiddle.net/hq3sk4m8/1/
it("has a playlist", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
// videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const playerVars = player.playlist;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe();
});
You removed “number” completely, which is not what you were told to do.
You were asked instead to change “number” to be “string”
https://jsfiddle.net/d02huLar/1/
//then
const playerVars = player.playlist;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
The playerVars variable isn’t being assigned the right value. You can use the previous test that assigns playerVars, as a guide on how to do it correctly.
https://jsfiddle.net/w1pby9tx/1/
//then
const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.playlist).toBe("string");
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We now have a suitably failing test.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
This is when we would normally write the code to make the test pass.
Because the code has already been written, this is when we uncomment the
when section of the code, to run the code that makes the test pass.
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/txhso2ub/