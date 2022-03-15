Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor

What we did with playerVars, where we defined a playerVars variable to help simplify the expectation, should also be done in the width test.

What name should be used out of settings, options, or config? We go straight to the source and find out what youtube calls them in their player documentation. They call it options:

The second parameter is an object that specifies player options. The object contains the following properties: width (number) – The width of the video player. The default value is 640. height (number) – The height of the video player. The default value is 390. videoId (string) – The YouTube video ID that identifies the video that the player will load.

So we should call it options too.

This piece of refactoring is where you extract player.i.h to a separate variable called options.