Let’s check if it’s a good test.
Does it catch a problem with playerVars being accidentally misspelled?
config.playerVrs = {
We are told:
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has dimensions
`TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'cc_load_policy')`
Well that’s not good. It’s the dimensions test that’s incorrectly checking cc_load_policy instead of width.
Let’s see why that’s happened.
It seems that you have accidentally deleted the test that checks the width, and used its title for the cc_load_policy test instead.
Please rename the cc_load_policy test to “it has playerVars”, and insert above that test the width test that can be found in https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/