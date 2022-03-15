asasass: asasass: Is this line supposed to be changed to something else? let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;

No, that is as it is supposed to be.

Let’s check the tests again. Messing with the width gives us the following error:

videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has dimensions

Expected 'undefined' to be 'number'.

And messing with cc_load_policy gives us this error:

videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has playerVars

Expected 'undefined' to be 'number'.

That’s all looking good.