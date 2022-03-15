Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/ke6vusqr/1/
//then
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/ke6vusqr/1/
//then
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
Let’s check if it’s a good test.
Does it catch a problem with playerVars being accidentally misspelled?
config.playerVrs = {
We are told:
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has dimensions
`TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'cc_load_policy')`
Well that’s not good. It’s the dimensions test that’s incorrectly checking cc_load_policy instead of width.
Let’s see why that’s happened.
It seems that you have accidentally deleted the test that checks the width, and used its title for the cc_load_policy test instead.
Please rename the cc_load_policy test to “it has playerVars”, and insert above that test the width test that can be found in https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ayvzkLcw/2/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
Is this line supposed to be changed to something else?
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
No, that is as it is supposed to be.
Let’s check the tests again. Messing with the width gives us the following error:
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has dimensions
Expected 'undefined' to be 'number'.
And messing with cc_load_policy gives us this error:
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has playerVars
Expected 'undefined' to be 'number'.
That’s all looking good.
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
The tests all seem to pass appropriately, so now it’s on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
What we did with playerVars, where we defined a playerVars variable to help simplify the expectation, should also be done in the width test.
What name should be used out of settings, options, or config? We go straight to the source and find out what youtube calls them in their player documentation. They call it options:
The second parameter is an object that specifies player options. The object contains the following properties:
width (number) – The width of the video player. The default value is 640.
height (number) – The height of the video player. The default value is 390.
videoId (string) – The YouTube video ID that identifies the video that the player will load.
So we should call it options too.
This piece of refactoring is where you extract player.i.h to a separate variable called options.
In the width test, at the start of the
then section, define an options variable and assign it to be player.i.h
Then in the expectations of the width test, rename player.i.h to be options instead.
https://jsfiddle.net/0x7avtqy/2/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
let options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.width).toBe("number");
expect(options.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
I should have stated earlier, that it’s only appropriate to use
let when you know that the variable will be reassigned at some later stage. Both of the
options and
playerVars variables need to use
const instead of
let.
And while we’re dealing with things there, there should be only one space on both sides of the equals sign.
https://jsfiddle.net/c56pt29y/1/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player.i.h;
expect(typeof options.width).toBe("number");
expect(options.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
});
});
Now that we’ve learned that options is the more suitable name to use, we can update the addPlayer function so that instead of using config, it uses options in there too.
Here I replaced config with options throughout the entire code.
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
The refactoring is all complete, and we can restart the cycle.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The next test that we need to do is to check that playerVars has a playlist property, with a string that has a length greater than zero. We can call that test “has a playlist”
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lbqg3284/1/
it("has a playlist", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
const options = player.playlist;
expect(typeof options.playlist).toBe("number");
expect(options.playlist).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
It will take you much more effort to fix the problems that you’ve created, than to do it over from scratch.
Which approach do you want to take?
Fix what I did that was wrong.
The test is not about checking a number, it’s about checking a string so change number to string.
Instead of defining an options variable, the playlist is in playerVars so you need to define a playerVars variable instead and use that to access the playlist.
While working on putting together a suitable failing test, comment out the when section of the test.
The toBeGreaterThan expectation isn’t used either. It’s not expected for a playlist to always be used, so it could even be an empty string. That expectation gets removed.
Other than that you should be right, and we can then check that the failing test becomes a passing test.
The better way of doing things that I would have suggested that you do is to copy the playerVars test using playlist instead of cc_load_policy, and just expect a string and you’re done.