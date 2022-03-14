Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
After adding the test about improper video arguments, we are all finished with refactoring for now.
We can now cycle around to the start again, by putting together a suitable failing test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The “it has playerVars” test needs to be done now.
With this test, we are not using it to add any code to videoPlayer. Instead, the test is what we should have had in place before writing the code.
Commnent-out the
when section for now. When we have a suitable failing test we will restore that line.
Here is the code that we are testing:
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
Do not change any of that code.
Testing that at least one of those values is added to the player object, will do for now. The purpose of this test is to help protect against spelling errors, such as accidentally assigning to
config.playerVar instead.
When it comes to testing one of the values from the above object, it’s important that we pick a property whose value is least likely to change over the many years that we will be working with this code. The
cc_load_policy property seems to be the most suitable one to test in that regard.
From the “it has dimensions” test, copy the expectations for checking the width. That means copying both the line that checks it’s a and the line below it that checks it’s greater than zero, and in the “it has playerVars” test replace the
then section with that copied code.
In the “it has playerVars” test instead of checking
width we need to check
playerVars.cc_load_policy, and instead of checking that it’s greater than zero, we need to use
toBe to check that the value is 0.