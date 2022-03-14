Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#644

https://jsfiddle.net/rtyLu2xj/1/

  function checksVideo(video) {
    const checksVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!checksVideo) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
    }
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {
    checksVideo(video);
#645

The function name and variables inside of that function should not have the same name.

Please restore the variable back to hasVideo as it was before.

#646

https://jsfiddle.net/8j67rtgz/

  function checksVideo(video) {
    const hasVideo  = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo ) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
    }
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {
    checksVideo (video);
#649

Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor
After adding the test about improper video arguments, we are all finished with refactoring for now.

We can now cycle around to the start again, by putting together a suitable failing test.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The “it has playerVars” test needs to be done now.

With this test, we are not using it to add any code to videoPlayer. Instead, the test is what we should have had in place before writing the code.

Commnent-out the when section for now. When we have a suitable failing test we will restore that line.

Here is the code that we are testing:

    config.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };

Do not change any of that code.

Testing that at least one of those values is added to the player object, will do for now. The purpose of this test is to help protect against spelling errors, such as accidentally assigning to config.playerVar instead.

When it comes to testing one of the values from the above object, it’s important that we pick a property whose value is least likely to change over the many years that we will be working with this code. The cc_load_policy property seems to be the most suitable one to test in that regard.

From the “it has dimensions” test, copy the expectations for checking the width. That means copying both the line that checks it’s a and the line below it that checks it’s greater than zero, and in the “it has playerVars” test replace the then section with that copied code.

In the “it has playerVars” test instead of checking width we need to check playerVars.cc_load_policy, and instead of checking that it’s greater than zero, we need to use toBe to check that the value is 0.

#650

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/y06uf7tn/1/

    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      //videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
      expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
    });
#651

Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test may have some issues, but we’ll resolve those.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
We can now try to make the test pass.

Uncomment the addPlayer line and we’ll see what happens.

#652

https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/

   it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
      expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
    });
#653

When you were supposed to replace with with playerVars.cc_load_policy you ended up removing much more than just width.

Instead of restoring that, we can define a playerVars variable just before the expectations (but still inside of the then section) and assign to it player.i.h.playerVars, and the test passes.

#654

It fails: https://jsfiddle.net/b4unpjoc/2/

  it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      let playerVars;
      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
    });
#655

So we know that you messed up in some way.

You can either go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/ and attempt to follow the instructions more carefully this time, or I can break it up into smaller steps.

#656

Are these the only instructions?

Instead of restoring that, we can define a playerVars variable just before the expectations (but still inside of the then section) and assign to it player.i.h.playerVars , and the test passes.

     //then
      expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
      expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);

we can define a playerVars variable just before the expectations (but still inside of the then section

That means:

Do this?

 //then
  let playerVars;

      expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
    });
#657

Yes, that’s already better than what you had before.

#658

and assign to it player.i.h.playerVars , and the test passes.

It still fails: https://jsfiddle.net/qndwe9zt/2/

  it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      let playerVars;
      expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
    });

My next guess was this: https://jsfiddle.net/294863xn/1/

      let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
      
      expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
    });
#659

When I said to go back to https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/ and follow the instructions more carefully, I meant it.

The expectations in your current test are different from what they should be. You can get the correct expectations from that code link.

#660

Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/ke6vusqr/1/

      //then
      let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
      
      expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
      expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
    });
#661

Let’s check if it’s a good test.

Does it catch a problem with playerVars being accidentally misspelled?

    config.playerVrs = {

We are told:

videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has dimensions
`TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'cc_load_policy')`

Well that’s not good. It’s the dimensions test that’s incorrectly checking cc_load_policy instead of width.

Let’s see why that’s happened.

It seems that you have accidentally deleted the test that checks the width, and used its title for the cc_load_policy test instead.

Please rename the cc_load_policy test to “it has playerVars”, and insert above that test the width test that can be found in https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/

#662

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ayvzkLcw/2/

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });

    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;

      expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
      expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
    });

Is this line supposed to be changed to something else?

let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;

#663

No, that is as it is supposed to be.

Let’s check the tests again. Messing with the width gives us the following error:

videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has dimensions
Expected 'undefined' to be 'number'.

And messing with cc_load_policy gives us this error:

videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has playerVars
Expected 'undefined' to be 'number'.

That’s all looking good.

Test passes :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass ☐ Refactor
The tests all seem to pass appropriately, so now it’s on to refactoring.

#664

Refactor the code :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass Refactor
What we did with playerVars, where we defined a playerVars variable to help simplify the expectation, should also be done in the width test.

What name should be used out of settings, options, or config? We go straight to the source and find out what youtube calls them in their player documentation. They call it options:

The second parameter is an object that specifies player options. The object contains the following properties:
width (number) – The width of the video player. The default value is 640.
height (number) – The height of the video player. The default value is 390.
videoId (string) – The YouTube video ID that identifies the video that the player will load.

So we should call it options too.

This piece of refactoring is where you extract player.i.h to a separate variable called options.

In the width test, at the start of the then section, define an options variable and assign it to be player.i.h
Then in the expectations of the width test, rename player.i.h to be options instead.

#665

https://jsfiddle.net/0x7avtqy/2/

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      let options  = player.i.h;
        
      expect(typeof options.width).toBe("number");
      expect(options.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });