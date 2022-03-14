I am wanting you to make a decision about whether something should be done about that or not.
What do you think?
I can’t decide it should or should not.
Would
checksVideo be better?
One of the hardest things in programming is finding good names for things.
Let’s go with checksVideo for the function name.
https://jsfiddle.net/rtyLu2xj/1/
function checksVideo(video) {
const checksVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!checksVideo) {
throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
checksVideo(video);
The function name and variables inside of that function should not have the same name.
Please restore the variable back to
hasVideo as it was before.
https://jsfiddle.net/8j67rtgz/
function checksVideo(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo ) {
throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
checksVideo (video);
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
After adding the test about improper video arguments, we are all finished with refactoring for now.
We can now cycle around to the start again, by putting together a suitable failing test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The “it has playerVars” test needs to be done now.
With this test, we are not using it to add any code to videoPlayer. Instead, the test is what we should have had in place before writing the code.
Commnent-out the
when section for now. When we have a suitable failing test we will restore that line.
Here is the code that we are testing:
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
Do not change any of that code.
Testing that at least one of those values is added to the player object, will do for now. The purpose of this test is to help protect against spelling errors, such as accidentally assigning to
config.playerVar instead.
When it comes to testing one of the values from the above object, it’s important that we pick a property whose value is least likely to change over the many years that we will be working with this code. The
cc_load_policy property seems to be the most suitable one to test in that regard.
From the “it has dimensions” test, copy the expectations for checking the width. That means copying both the line that checks it’s a and the line below it that checks it’s greater than zero, and in the “it has playerVars” test replace the
then section with that copied code.
In the “it has playerVars” test instead of checking
width we need to check
playerVars.cc_load_policy, and instead of checking that it’s greater than zero, we need to use
toBe to check that the value is 0.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/y06uf7tn/1/
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
//videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test may have some issues, but we’ll resolve those.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
We can now try to make the test pass.
Uncomment the addPlayer line and we’ll see what happens.
https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
When you were supposed to replace with with
playerVars.cc_load_policy you ended up removing much more than just width.
Instead of restoring that, we can define a
playerVars variable just before the expectations (but still inside of the
then section) and assign to it
player.i.h.playerVars, and the test passes.
It fails: https://jsfiddle.net/b4unpjoc/2/
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
let playerVars;
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
});
So we know that you messed up in some way.
You can either go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/ and attempt to follow the instructions more carefully this time, or I can break it up into smaller steps.
Are these the only instructions?
Instead of restoring that, we can define a
playerVarsvariable just before the expectations (but still inside of the
thensection) and assign to it
player.i.h.playerVars, and the test passes.
//then
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
we can define a
playerVarsvariable just before the expectations (but still inside of the
thensection
That means:
Do this?
//then
let playerVars;
expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
});
Yes, that’s already better than what you had before.
and assign to it
player.i.h.playerVars, and the test passes.
It still fails: https://jsfiddle.net/qndwe9zt/2/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
let playerVars;
expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
});
My next guess was this: https://jsfiddle.net/294863xn/1/
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
});
When I said to go back to https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/ and follow the instructions more carefully, I meant it.
The expectations in your current test are different from what they should be. You can get the correct expectations from that code link.
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/ke6vusqr/1/
//then
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
Let’s check if it’s a good test.
Does it catch a problem with playerVars being accidentally misspelled?
config.playerVrs = {
We are told:
videoPlayer tests > addPlayer > it has dimensions
`TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'cc_load_policy')`
Well that’s not good. It’s the dimensions test that’s incorrectly checking cc_load_policy instead of width.
Let’s see why that’s happened.
It seems that you have accidentally deleted the test that checks the width, and used its title for the cc_load_policy test instead.
Please rename the cc_load_policy test to “it has playerVars”, and insert above that test the width test that can be found in https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ayvzkLcw/2/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;
expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
});
Is this line supposed to be changed to something else?
let playerVars = player.i.h.playerVars;