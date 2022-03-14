Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor

After adding the test about improper video arguments, we are all finished with refactoring for now.

We can now cycle around to the start again, by putting together a suitable failing test.

A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The “it has playerVars” test needs to be done now.

With this test, we are not using it to add any code to videoPlayer. Instead, the test is what we should have had in place before writing the code.

Commnent-out the when section for now. When we have a suitable failing test we will restore that line.

Here is the code that we are testing:

config.playerVars = { autoplay: 0, cc_load_policy: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, loop: 1, playlist, rel: 0 };

Do not change any of that code.

Testing that at least one of those values is added to the player object, will do for now. The purpose of this test is to help protect against spelling errors, such as accidentally assigning to config.playerVar instead.

When it comes to testing one of the values from the above object, it’s important that we pick a property whose value is least likely to change over the many years that we will be working with this code. The cc_load_policy property seems to be the most suitable one to test in that regard.

From the “it has dimensions” test, copy the expectations for checking the width. That means copying both the line that checks it’s a and the line below it that checks it’s greater than zero, and in the “it has playerVars” test replace the then section with that copied code.