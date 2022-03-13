Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

The error now updates to say:
Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message 'Element needs a video classname'.

Removing parts that have been taken care of, it says:
Expected function to throw TypeError ... , but it threw Error ... .

So on the same line of code that you’ve just updated, in front of the word Error add the word Type so that it says TypeError instead.

Test Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/61mLt8jn/2/

  function addPlayer(video) {
    const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
    }
Test passes :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass ☐ Refactor
With the test passing, we move on to refactoring.

Refactor the code :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass Refactor

It was being too clever to use a regular expression in the test. In the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, please change the regular expression to a string.

Also, do you think that the addPlayer() function is okay as it is? Is that if statement near the top of the code to inform you about what is needed from the video variable suitable? Or is it preferable to extract that section out to a separate function?

Yes it is fine.

It’s not preferable to extract it out.

I tried to extract it out, then the code failed. https://jsfiddle.net/wxpmjbk5/1/

 function hasVideo(video) {
   const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
    }
}

  function addPlayer(video) {
When you extract code out to a function, you need to call that function from where the code was before.

You can get things working with the extracted code by calling the hasVideo() function.

  function addPlayer(video) {
    hasVideo(video);
Test continues to pass: https://jsfiddle.net/9njpace3/

  function hasVideo(video) {
    const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
    }
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {
    hasVideo(video);
Is there any other refactoring to be done at this stage?

I wouldn’t call that function hasVideo, because it’s not a video and there’s no video at that location either.

Instead, it is a container inside of which for youtube will eventually place an iframe, inside of which the video stuff is all done.

Earlier I made the mistake too of using a <video> element instead of the more appropriate <div class="video">, precisely because of the confusion cause by the variable being called video.

I think that the name of that variable and the hasVideo function need to be different, but how do you feel about things there?

Do you want me to change hasVideo to something other than that?

#641

I am wanting you to make a decision about whether something should be done about that or not.

What do you think?

I can’t decide it should or should not.

Would checksVideo be better?

#643

One of the hardest things in programming is finding good names for things.

Let’s go with checksVideo for the function name.

https://jsfiddle.net/rtyLu2xj/1/

  function checksVideo(video) {
    const checksVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!checksVideo) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
    }
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {
    checksVideo(video);
The function name and variables inside of that function should not have the same name.

Please restore the variable back to hasVideo as it was before.

https://jsfiddle.net/8j67rtgz/

  function checksVideo(video) {
    const hasVideo  = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo ) {
      throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
    }
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {
    checksVideo (video);
Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor
After adding the test about improper video arguments, we are all finished with refactoring for now.

We can now cycle around to the start again, by putting together a suitable failing test.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

The “it has playerVars” test needs to be done now.

With this test, we are not using it to add any code to videoPlayer. Instead, the test is what we should have had in place before writing the code.

Commnent-out the when section for now. When we have a suitable failing test we will restore that line.

Here is the code that we are testing:

    config.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };

Do not change any of that code.

Testing that at least one of those values is added to the player object, will do for now. The purpose of this test is to help protect against spelling errors, such as accidentally assigning to config.playerVar instead.

When it comes to testing one of the values from the above object, it’s important that we pick a property whose value is least likely to change over the many years that we will be working with this code. The cc_load_policy property seems to be the most suitable one to test in that regard.

From the “it has dimensions” test, copy the expectations for checking the width. That means copying both the line that checks it’s a and the line below it that checks it’s greater than zero, and in the “it has playerVars” test replace the then section with that copied code.

In the “it has playerVars” test instead of checking width we need to check playerVars.cc_load_policy, and instead of checking that it’s greater than zero, we need to use toBe to check that the value is 0.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/y06uf7tn/1/

    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      //videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
      expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
    });
Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test may have some issues, but we’ll resolve those.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
We can now try to make the test pass.

Uncomment the addPlayer line and we’ll see what happens.

https://jsfiddle.net/zfhukvp6/1/

   it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe("number");
      expect(playerVars.cc_load_policy).toBe(0);
    });
When you were supposed to replace with with playerVars.cc_load_policy you ended up removing much more than just width.

Instead of restoring that, we can define a playerVars variable just before the expectations (but still inside of the then section) and assign to it player.i.h.playerVars, and the test passes.

It fails: https://jsfiddle.net/b4unpjoc/2/

  it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      let playerVars;
      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.playerVars).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.playerVars).toBe(0);
    });