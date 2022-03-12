Is there any other refactoring to be done at this stage?

I wouldn’t call that function hasVideo, because it’s not a video and there’s no video at that location either.

Instead, it is a container inside of which for youtube will eventually place an iframe, inside of which the video stuff is all done.

Earlier I made the mistake too of using a <video> element instead of the more appropriate <div class="video"> , precisely because of the confusion cause by the variable being called video.

I think that the name of that variable and the hasVideo function need to be different, but how do you feel about things there?