You’ve removed TypeError from the test, which is not good.
Here’s what you need to do.
Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/
The testing error says that it expects TypeError but got Error, so update the addPlayer() error to be TypeError instead.
The testing error also says that it expects something matching the regular expression of /Element needs a video classname/ but it instead got an empty string. What you do about that is to add a string argument to TypeError, such as
TypeError("Element needs a video classname")