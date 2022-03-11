Okay, I was trying to help the test to be more flexible, but that’s not needed. Please use “Element needs a video classname” in the test instead.
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/whop1ez5/1/
You’ve removed TypeError from the test, which is not good.
Here’s what you need to do.
Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/
The testing error says that it expects TypeError but got Error, so update the addPlayer() error to be TypeError instead.
The testing error also says that it expects something matching the regular expression of /Element needs a video classname/ but it instead got an empty string. What you do about that is to add a string argument to TypeError, such as
TypeError("Element needs a video classname")
https://jsfiddle.net/Ltuwo2rb/1/
Error: : Expected is not an Error, string, or RegExp.
Test fails.
What did I do wrong?
Why am I having such a hard time.
My head is confused as to why the test is still failing and not passing.
Here is why:
Trying to hurry things up just makes things go slower instead. That is a fundamental aspect of programming.
Are you okay if we slow things down to a pace where beneficial progress can be achieved?
I’m trying to follow your instructions.
Did I misunderstand them?
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ozyvLsjf/1/
Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message ‘TypeError: Element needs a video classname’.
function addPlayer(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new Error(TypeError("Element needs a video classname"));
}
What you’ve done is not suitable.
Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/ and do only one thing.
That one thing is to call the Error in the addPlayer() function with an argument of the following string: “Element needs a video classname”
Now I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/38a9gtLu/1/
function addPlayer(video) {
const something = "Element needs a video classname";
Sorry but no, again what you have done is not suitable.
Let me explain in further detail.
From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/ you have the following for issuing the error:
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new Error();
}
It is the
Error() that you need to adjust, by adding the string for the error message inside of the parenthesis area.
https://jsfiddle.net/6e57cfxg/1/
function addPlayer(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new Error("Element needs a video classname");
}
The error now updates to say:
Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message 'Element needs a video classname'.
Removing parts that have been taken care of, it says:
Expected function to throw TypeError ... , but it threw Error ... .
So on the same line of code that you’ve just updated, in front of the word Error add the word Type so that it says TypeError instead.
Test Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/61mLt8jn/2/
function addPlayer(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
}
Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
With the test passing, we move on to refactoring.
Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor
It was being too clever to use a regular expression in the test. In the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, please change the regular expression to a string.
Also, do you think that the addPlayer() function is okay as it is? Is that if statement near the top of the code to inform you about what is needed from the video variable suitable? Or is it preferable to extract that section out to a separate function?
Yes it is fine.
It’s not preferable to extract it out.
I tried to extract it out, then the code failed. https://jsfiddle.net/wxpmjbk5/1/
function hasVideo(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
When you extract code out to a function, you need to call that function from where the code was before.
You can get things working with the extracted code by calling the hasVideo() function.
function addPlayer(video) {
hasVideo(video);
Test continues to pass: https://jsfiddle.net/9njpace3/
function hasVideo(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new TypeError("Element needs a video classname");
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
hasVideo(video);
Is there any other refactoring to be done at this stage?
I wouldn’t call that function hasVideo, because it’s not a video and there’s no video at that location either.
Instead, it is a container inside of which for youtube will eventually place an iframe, inside of which the video stuff is all done.
Earlier I made the mistake too of using a
<video> element instead of the more appropriate
<div class="video">, precisely because of the confusion cause by the variable being called video.
I think that the name of that variable and the hasVideo function need to be different, but how do you feel about things there?
Do you want me to change
hasVideo to something other than that?
I am wanting you to make a decision about whether something should be done about that or not.
What do you think?
I can’t decide it should or should not.
Would
checksVideo be better?