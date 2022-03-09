How do I do that?
How do I get the test to pass?
What needs to be done?
How do I do that?
How do I get the test to pass?
What needs to be done?
Look at the test message where it says what it expected and what it got, and adjust the addPlayer() code accordingly.
Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message ''.
You don’t have to do it all at once. It can be done a bit at a time. Start with the TypeError for example.
Is any of this good? https://jsfiddle.net/ej80v6wt/2/
Will I be able to fix it?
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("div");
//then
function badArgument() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
}
expect(badArgument).toContain(video);
});
Do not change the test from what it was in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/
It is the addPlayer() function that you need to update instead.
I have this then and I am stuck here. https://jsfiddle.net/q75fnbmt/1/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
//then
function badArgument() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
}
expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
});
I said:
The code in your test is different from that.
Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/
What do you want me to do from that spot in the code?
https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/
I have no idea what I’m supposed to be changing.
You’re telling me badVideo to video is wrong.
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
//then
function badArgument() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
}
expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
});
Stop changing the bloody test. That test is perfect as it was. Leave the test as it is in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/
The purpose of the test is to specify exactly what is expected from the code.
It is the addPlayer() function that you must update instead.
This is supposed to be changed to something else.
What gets changed?
function addPlayer(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new Error();
}
We can take things a bit slower if you like, by simplifying the test so that only one thing at a time needs to change.
ok, what do I need to do first?
I don’t understand what I need to do.
The code needs to pass, I don’t know how to get the code to pass.
How many things need to be done before it can pass?
My impression I got was I was only changing a line in the code.
I guess it is way more than that.
Look at the error message and understand what is expected, versus what it is currently doing.
Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message ‘’.
I still don’t understand.
My guess was to do this: https://jsfiddle.net/e0prk3Lz/
function addPlayer(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new Error(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
}
So that both error messages say the same thing.
I have no idea what I’m supposed to do.
Okay, I was trying to help the test to be more flexible, but that’s not needed. Please use “Element needs a video classname” in the test instead.
Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/whop1ez5/1/
You’ve removed TypeError from the test, which is not good.
Here’s what you need to do.
Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/
The testing error says that it expects TypeError but got Error, so update the addPlayer() error to be TypeError instead.
The testing error also says that it expects something matching the regular expression of /Element needs a video classname/ but it instead got an empty string. What you do about that is to add a string argument to TypeError, such as
TypeError("Element needs a video classname")
https://jsfiddle.net/Ltuwo2rb/1/
Error: : Expected is not an Error, string, or RegExp.
Test fails.
What did I do wrong?
Why am I having such a hard time.
My head is confused as to why the test is still failing and not passing.
Here is why:
Trying to hurry things up just makes things go slower instead. That is a fundamental aspect of programming.
Are you okay if we slow things down to a pace where beneficial progress can be achieved?
I’m trying to follow your instructions.
Did I misunderstand them?
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/ozyvLsjf/1/
Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message ‘TypeError: Element needs a video classname’.
function addPlayer(video) {
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new Error(TypeError("Element needs a video classname"));
}
What you’ve done is not suitable.
Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/ and do only one thing.
That one thing is to call the Error in the addPlayer() function with an argument of the following string: “Element needs a video classname”