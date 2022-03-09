Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
The refactoring is complete, and we carry on around the cycle to doing a failing test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
Just getting a bland error isn’t enough for when addPlayer() doesn’t get an element of the right type. It needs to be a TypeError message, which says something like “Element needs to have a video classname.”
We can ensure that occurs by giving more information to the toThrowError() matcher.
expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);