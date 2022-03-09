Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor

The refactoring is complete, and we carry on around the cycle to doing a failing test.

A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

Just getting a bland error isn’t enough for when addPlayer() doesn’t get an element of the right type. It needs to be a TypeError message, which says something like “Element needs to have a video classname.”

We can ensure that occurs by giving more information to the toThrowError() matcher.