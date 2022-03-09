Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

Test passes :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass ☐ Refactor
With the test passing, we move on to refactoring.

Refactor the code :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass Refactor

The blank line below the function keyword needs to be removed. Also the if statement should have the blank line inside of it removed too.

In the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, the badArgument function shouldn’t be part of the given section. That needs to move down to the then section instead.

Also, the two tests called “addPlayer requires a video element” and “is called with the video element” has a conflict with the name of the second one. That the second one is called with the video element is not relevant to how the addPlayer() function works. Instead, that test is checking that addPlayer() “passes video to the player object”, so it should be renamed to that instead.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lu45nv1s/3/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  let player;

  function removeIframeScripts() {
    const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
    scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
      const url = script.getAttribute("src");
      if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
        script.remove();
      }
    });
  }

  function createVideo() {
    const video = document.createElement("div");
    video.classList.add("video");
    return video;
  }

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: config
          },
          m: video
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }

  function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
    const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
    el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
  }
  describe("init", function() {
    let iframe;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      videoPlayer.init();
      expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
    });
    it("loads iframe script", function() {
      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      //when
      videoPlayer.init();

      //then
      const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
      expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });
    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = createVideo();
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = createVideo();
    });
    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });
    it("passes video to the player object", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor
The refactoring is complete, and we carry on around the cycle to doing a failing test.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
Just getting a bland error isn’t enough for when addPlayer() doesn’t get an element of the right type. It needs to be a TypeError message, which says something like “Element needs to have a video classname.”

We can ensure that occurs by giving more information to the toThrowError() matcher.

      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
Next is making it pass?

I am not sure how to, I tried though.

https://jsfiddle.net/Lmor7vqp/1/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });
Not yet, because there’s an issue with the test. That second expectation shouldn’t be there and needs to be removed. That because we are not adding another expectation, but are updating the existing one instead.

https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

  it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    });
Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test now suitably fails.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
This is where we update the addPlayer() function so that the test passes.

How do I do that?

How do I get the test to pass?

What needs to be done?

Look at the test message where it says what it expected and what it got, and adjust the addPlayer() code accordingly.

Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message ''.

You don’t have to do it all at once. It can be done a bit at a time. Start with the TypeError for example.

Is any of this good? https://jsfiddle.net/ej80v6wt/2/

Will I be able to fix it?

   it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const video = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toContain(video);
    });
Do not change the test from what it was in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

It is the addPlayer() function that you need to update instead.

I have this then and I am stuck here. https://jsfiddle.net/q75fnbmt/1/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    });
I said:

The code in your test is different from that.

Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

What do you want me to do from that spot in the code?

https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

I have no idea what I’m supposed to be changing.

You’re telling me badVideo to video is wrong.
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);


    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    });
Stop changing the bloody test. That test is perfect as it was. Leave the test as it is in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

The purpose of the test is to specify exactly what is expected from the code.

It is the addPlayer() function that you must update instead.

This is supposed to be changed to something else.

What gets changed?

  function addPlayer(video) {
    const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {
      throw new Error();
    }
We can take things a bit slower if you like, by simplifying the test so that only one thing at a time needs to change.

ok, what do I need to do first?

I don’t understand what I need to do.

The code needs to pass, I don’t know how to get the code to pass.

How many things need to be done before it can pass?

My impression I got was I was only changing a line in the code.

I guess it is way more than that.

Look at the error message and understand what is expected, versus what it is currently doing.

Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message ‘’.

I still don’t understand.

My guess was do this:

  function addPlayer(video) {
    const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {
      throw new Error(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    }