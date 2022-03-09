Test passes Fail Pass ☐ Refactor

With the test passing, we move on to refactoring.

Refactor the code Fail Pass ☒ Refactor

The blank line below the function keyword needs to be removed. Also the if statement should have the blank line inside of it removed too.

In the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, the badArgument function shouldn’t be part of the given section. That needs to move down to the then section instead.

Also, the two tests called “addPlayer requires a video element” and “is called with the video element” has a conflict with the name of the second one. That the second one is called with the video element is not relevant to how the addPlayer() function works. Instead, that test is checking that addPlayer() “passes video to the player object”, so it should be renamed to that instead.