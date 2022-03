You weren’t told to place it above the function.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: That means adding an if statement at the start of the addPlayer() function.

It doesn’t go above the function. It goes at the start of the function instead.

When the start and the end of a function are mentioned, that doesn’t mean above or below the function. Those are very different things.

// above the function function someFunc() { // start of the function ... // end of the function } // below the function

Other terms and definitions about functions that you are likely to need to know are: