Yes, like that.

The condition of the if statement is where classList.contains is used. to check that “video” is not there in the class list.

In this situation there are a few different ways to handle things.

You could check that the result is false:

if (video.classList.contains("video") === false) {

Or you could check that it’s not true:

if (video.classList.contains("video") !== true) {

Or you could invert the whole result by placing an exclamation mark at the start of things:

if (!video.classList.contains("video") === true) {

And because conditions of if statements are true when their condition is true, you can leave off the === true part.

if (!video.classList.contains("video")) {

Because that condition can be tricky to understand at first glance, it is also preferred to use a well-named variable to make things easier.

That way we could do:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video"); if (hasVideo === false) {

or inverting the === operator:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video"); if (hasVideo !== true) {

or inverting hasVideo:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video"); if (!hasVideo === true) {

or inverting hasVideo without the === operator:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video"); if (!hasVideo) {

All of those work, and they all have different subtleties about what they convey. In this case I prefer the last one. but you can use any one of those you pick.