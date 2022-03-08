Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#597

Yes, like that.

The condition of the if statement is where classList.contains is used. to check that “video” is not there in the class list.

In this situation there are a few different ways to handle things.

You could check that the result is false:

if (video.classList.contains("video") === false) {

Or you could check that it’s not true:

if (video.classList.contains("video") !== true) {

Or you could invert the whole result by placing an exclamation mark at the start of things:

if (!video.classList.contains("video") === true) {

And because conditions of if statements are true when their condition is true, you can leave off the === true part.

if (!video.classList.contains("video")) {

Because that condition can be tricky to understand at first glance, it is also preferred to use a well-named variable to make things easier.

That way we could do:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (hasVideo === false) {

or inverting the === operator:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (hasVideo !== true) {

or inverting hasVideo:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo === true) {

or inverting hasVideo without the === operator:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {

All of those work, and they all have different subtleties about what they convey. In this case I prefer the last one. but you can use any one of those you pick.

#598

This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/s385h7cr/1/

How would I fix this?

  let video = {};
  const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
  if (!hasVideo) {
  
    throw new Error()
}

  function addPlayer(video) {

Something like this? https://jsfiddle.net/jgt102vs/1/

  let video = {};
  const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
  if (!hasVideo) {
  
  } else {
  
    throw new Error();
  }
#599

You weren’t told to place it above the function.

It doesn’t go above the function. It goes at the start of the function instead.

When the start and the end of a function are mentioned, that doesn’t mean above or below the function. Those are very different things.

// above the function
function someFunc() {
  // start of the function
  ...
  // end of the function
}
// below the function

Other terms and definitions about functions that you are likely to need to know are:

image

#600

I have this and the test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/nw2cxshv/

  function addPlayer(video) {

    const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {

      throw new Error();
    }
#601

Test passes :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass ☐ Refactor
With the test passing, we move on to refactoring.

Refactor the code :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass Refactor

The blank line below the function keyword needs to be removed. Also the if statement should have the blank line inside of it removed too.

In the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, the badArgument function shouldn’t be part of the given section. That needs to move down to the then section instead.

Also, the two tests called “addPlayer requires a video element” and “is called with the video element” has a conflict with the name of the second one. That the second one is called with the video element is not relevant to how the addPlayer() function works. Instead, that test is checking that addPlayer() “passes video to the player object”, so it should be renamed to that instead.

#602

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lu45nv1s/3/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  let player;

  function removeIframeScripts() {
    const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
    scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
      const url = script.getAttribute("src");
      if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
        script.remove();
      }
    });
  }

  function createVideo() {
    const video = document.createElement("div");
    video.classList.add("video");
    return video;
  }

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: config
          },
          m: video
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }

  function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
    const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
    el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
  }
  describe("init", function() {
    let iframe;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      videoPlayer.init();
      expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
    });
    it("loads iframe script", function() {
      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      //when
      videoPlayer.init();

      //then
      const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
      expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });
    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = createVideo();
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = createVideo();
    });
    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });
    it("passes video to the player object", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
#603

Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor
The refactoring is complete, and we carry on around the cycle to doing a failing test.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
Just getting a bland error isn’t enough for when addPlayer() doesn’t get an element of the right type. It needs to be a TypeError message, which says something like “Element needs to have a video classname.”

We can ensure that occurs by giving more information to the toThrowError() matcher.

      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
#604

Next is making it pass?

I am not sure how to, I tried though.

https://jsfiddle.net/Lmor7vqp/1/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });
#605

Not yet, because there’s an issue with the test. That second expectation shouldn’t be there and needs to be removed. That because we are not adding another expectation, but are updating the existing one instead.

#606

https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

  it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    });
#607

Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test now suitably fails.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
This is where we update the addPlayer() function so that the test passes.

#608

How do I do that?

How do I get the test to pass?

What needs to be done?

#609

Look at the test message where it says what it expected and what it got, and adjust the addPlayer() code accordingly.

Expected function to throw TypeError with a message matching /Element needs a video classname/, but it threw Error with message ''.

You don’t have to do it all at once. It can be done a bit at a time. Start with the TypeError for example.

#610

Is any of this good? https://jsfiddle.net/ej80v6wt/2/

Will I be able to fix it?

   it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const video = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toContain(video);
    });
#611

Do not change the test from what it was in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

It is the addPlayer() function that you need to update instead.

#612

I have this then and I am stuck here. https://jsfiddle.net/q75fnbmt/1/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    });
#613

I said:

The code in your test is different from that.

Go back to the code in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

#614

What do you want me to do from that spot in the code?

https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

I have no idea what I’m supposed to be changing.

You’re telling me badVideo to video is wrong.
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);


    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    });
#615

Stop changing the bloody test. That test is perfect as it was. Leave the test as it is in https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

The purpose of the test is to specify exactly what is expected from the code.

It is the addPlayer() function that you must update instead.

#616

This is supposed to be changed to something else.

What gets changed?

  function addPlayer(video) {
    const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {
      throw new Error();
    }