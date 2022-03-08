The badVideo constant needs to be moved inside of the function, because it’s not used anywhere else outside of it.

Also, the wrapper function name really should be renamed, because currently its use would mean doing the following code:

expect(wrapper).toThrowError();

and while the above works in terms of programming syntax, it doesn’t do anything to inform us about what is happening, or why.

A lot of good programming is not about telling computers what to do. It’s also about helping to inform us people about what’s happening.