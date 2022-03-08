Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
Also, the test needs to be moved up so that it’s the first addPlayer test.

Like this:
https://jsfiddle.net/p7ohns6b/1/

  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = createVideo();
    });

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {


    });

Next I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/cnhvyde1/2/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {

      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      function wrapper() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      
      //then
      expect().toThrowError();
    });

and instead of expecting badVideo

That meant removing badVideo from expect()

The badVideo constant needs to be moved inside of the function, because it’s not used anywhere else outside of it.

Also, the wrapper function name really should be renamed, because currently its use would mean doing the following code:

      expect(wrapper).toThrowError();

and while the above works in terms of programming syntax, it doesn’t do anything to inform us about what is happening, or why.

A lot of good programming is not about telling computers what to do. It’s also about helping to inform us people about what’s happening.

Renaming that function from wrapper to instead be badAddPlayerArgument or badArgument results in much more useful information being conveyed.

https://jsfiddle.net/z45bhc1u/2/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {

      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }

      //then
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });
Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitably failing test.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
Now that we have a test that expects something that isn’t currently happening, this is when you update the addPlayer function so that the test passes.

How do I get it to pass?

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/4j8naukz/2/

Now it both passes and fails.

How do I fix this?

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {

      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
      }

      //then
      expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
    });

I should put it back to this:

https://jsfiddle.net/z45bhc1u/2/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {

      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }

      //then
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });

I’m stuck and don’t know what I need to do.

The purpose of this test is to give us good direction about changing the videoPlayer code, specifically the videoPlayer.addPlayer() function.

That is the normal way that tests are used. Use a failing test to demonstrate a feature that is needed, then update other code that the test interacts with to make the test pass, and finally refactor to improve the code. That is the loop.

Now that there is a suitable failing test, the test should not be changed at all. Instead, it is the videoPlayer.addPlayer() function that gets updated.

From the test at https://jsfiddle.net/z45bhc1u/2/ update the addPlayer() function to make the code pass.

That means adding an if statement at the start of the addPlayer() function. We need to check the video element, to see if it doesn’t contain a “video” class name. If it doesn’t, then we must throw an error using throw new Error().

This would have all been easier if we did it as the three separate tests that I was wanting to do, but you are wanting to go through this faster so it gets more difficult now. I am still open though to taking you through this the easier way with the three separate tests.

if statement goes here:

I’m not familiar with if statements because I have not done one in a long time.

Looking at some previous old code I have done, would this setup be right?

https://jsfiddle.net/mjg97exc/2/

  if (something.here) {
if it doesn’t contain a “video” class name
  } else {
    throw new Error()
  }

function addPlayer(video) {

What would be the proper way to write the if statement?

Like this?

  if (something.here) {
    throw new Error()
  }

I understand that the if statement gets placed above here:

function addPlayer(video) {

Yes, like that.

The condition of the if statement is where classList.contains is used. to check that “video” is not there in the class list.

In this situation there are a few different ways to handle things.

You could check that the result is false:

if (video.classList.contains("video") === false) {

Or you could check that it’s not true:

if (video.classList.contains("video") !== true) {

Or you could invert the whole result by placing an exclamation mark at the start of things:

if (!video.classList.contains("video") === true) {

And because conditions of if statements are true when their condition is true, you can leave off the === true part.

if (!video.classList.contains("video")) {

Because that condition can be tricky to understand at first glance, it is also preferred to use a well-named variable to make things easier.

That way we could do:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (hasVideo === false) {

or inverting the === operator:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (hasVideo !== true) {

or inverting hasVideo:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo === true) {

or inverting hasVideo without the === operator:

const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {

All of those work, and they all have different subtleties about what they convey. In this case I prefer the last one. but you can use any one of those you pick.

This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/s385h7cr/1/

How would I fix this?

  let video = {};
  const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
  if (!hasVideo) {
  
    throw new Error()
}

  function addPlayer(video) {

Something like this? https://jsfiddle.net/jgt102vs/1/

  let video = {};
  const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
  if (!hasVideo) {
  
  } else {
  
    throw new Error();
  }
You weren’t told to place it above the function.

It doesn’t go above the function. It goes at the start of the function instead.

When the start and the end of a function are mentioned, that doesn’t mean above or below the function. Those are very different things.

// above the function
function someFunc() {
  // start of the function
  ...
  // end of the function
}
// below the function

Other terms and definitions about functions that you are likely to need to know are:

image

#600

I have this and the test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/nw2cxshv/

  function addPlayer(video) {

    const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
    if (!hasVideo) {

      throw new Error();
    }
Test passes :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass ☐ Refactor
With the test passing, we move on to refactoring.

Refactor the code :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass Refactor

The blank line below the function keyword needs to be removed. Also the if statement should have the blank line inside of it removed too.

In the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, the badArgument function shouldn’t be part of the given section. That needs to move down to the then section instead.

Also, the two tests called “addPlayer requires a video element” and “is called with the video element” has a conflict with the name of the second one. That the second one is called with the video element is not relevant to how the addPlayer() function works. Instead, that test is checking that addPlayer() “passes video to the player object”, so it should be renamed to that instead.

I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/Lu45nv1s/3/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  let player;

  function removeIframeScripts() {
    const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
    scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
      const url = script.getAttribute("src");
      if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
        script.remove();
      }
    });
  }

  function createVideo() {
    const video = document.createElement("div");
    video.classList.add("video");
    return video;
  }

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: config
          },
          m: video
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }

  function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
    const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
    el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
  }
  describe("init", function() {
    let iframe;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      videoPlayer.init();
      expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
    });
    it("loads iframe script", function() {
      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      //when
      videoPlayer.init();

      //then
      const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
      expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });
    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = createVideo();
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = createVideo();
    });
    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });
    it("passes video to the player object", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor
The refactoring is complete, and we carry on around the cycle to doing a failing test.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
Just getting a bland error isn’t enough for when addPlayer() doesn’t get an element of the right type. It needs to be a TypeError message, which says something like “Element needs to have a video classname.”

We can ensure that occurs by giving more information to the toThrowError() matcher.

      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
Next is making it pass?

I am not sure how to, I tried though.

https://jsfiddle.net/Lmor7vqp/1/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
    });
Not yet, because there’s an issue with the test. That second expectation shouldn’t be there and needs to be removed. That because we are not adding another expectation, but are updating the existing one instead.

https://jsfiddle.net/axkqypmz/2/

  it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      function badArgument() {
        videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
      }
      expect(badArgument).toThrowError(TypeError, /Element needs a video classname/);
    });
Test fails :ballot_box_with_check: Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
The test now suitably fails.

Make test pass :ballot_box_with_check: Fail Pass ☐ Refactor
This is where we update the addPlayer() function so that the test passes.

How do I do that?

How do I get the test to pass?

What needs to be done?