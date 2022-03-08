Also, the test needs to be moved up so that it’s the first addPlayer test.
Like this:
https://jsfiddle.net/p7ohns6b/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
});
Next I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/cnhvyde1/2/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
function wrapper() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
}
//then
expect().toThrowError();
});
and instead of expecting badVideo
That meant removing
badVideo from
expect()