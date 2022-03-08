https://jsfiddle.net/8vbug3qh/

expectation is that it throws an error.

This would be changed to what?

expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);

it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() { //given player = undefined; //when videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV"); //then expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0); });

I have this old set of tests where I can see how I did some of the things. https://jsfiddle.net/jbced2uk/1/

expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);

I did this wrong: I don’t know if it can be fixed.

.toThrowError part seems top be right.

Am I able to get this to be right?

https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/

it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() { //given player = undefined; //when videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV"); //then const fnCall = () => videoPlayer.addPlayer(); expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/) });

Here is another try: https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/3/

it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() { //given player = undefined; //when videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV"); //then expect(player).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/); });

Here is another try: https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/5/

it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() { //given player = undefined; //when videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV"); //then expect(videoPlayer.addPlayer).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/); });

Are any of these almost good where I would just need to make some changes to it?