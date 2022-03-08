I have three figures for you in that regard. Best case scenario is 1 month. My estimate is 2 months, and worst case scenario is 3 months time.
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
The refactoring is complete and we can move on to the next test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
This next test I was going to do in three stages, with tests called:
- addPlayer requires an argument
- addPlayer requires an element
- addPlayer requires a video element
and then use refactoring to simplify things, and remove the first two tests. That is the proper way to do things.
Given your recent comments though we can just move on to the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, where an empty DIV element is given to addPlayer(), and the expectation is that it throws an error.