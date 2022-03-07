asasass: asasass: How do I get it to pass?

The purpose of this test is to give us good direction about changing the videoPlayer code, specifically the videoPlayer.addPlayer() function.

That is the normal way that tests are used. Use a failing test to demonstrate a feature that is needed, then update other code that the test interacts with to make the test pass, and finally refactor to improve the code. That is the loop.

Now that there is a suitable failing test, the test should not be changed at all. Instead, it is the videoPlayer.addPlayer() function that gets updated.

From the test at https://jsfiddle.net/z45bhc1u/2/ update the addPlayer() function to make the code pass.

That means adding an if statement at the start of the addPlayer() function. We need to check the video element, to see if it doesn’t contain a “video” class name. If it doesn’t, then we must throw an error using throw new Error() .

This would have all been easier if we did it as the three separate tests that I was wanting to do, but you are wanting to go through this faster so it gets more difficult now. I am still open though to taking you through this the easier way with the three separate tests.