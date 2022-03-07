Test fails: https://jsfiddle.net/62sxmf83/1/
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
OMG, I didn’t even notice that you had changed the toBeGreaterThan line by adding
typeof at the start of it. That typeof parameter shouldn’t be there at all.
It seems that you are trying many things that are different from the correct code that I posted a few days ago in post #570. At least we are finding out why your different variations aren’t suitable.
In summary, the two correct expectations check:
When you’ve corrected that test, we can bring this set of refactorings to an end and move on to a new test inspired by our recent refactorings.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/g8mket1y/1/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
The commented width line in the addPlayer() function isn’t needed anymore, as the test properly checks that the width is a number.
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: "640"
width: 640
};
We need to clean up after ourselves by removing that commented line. Then the refactoring is complete and we can move on to the next test.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/9jnqbaw8/
Completing the next test, or tests hopefully won’t take as long as the previous test, which included lots of refactoring.
How much longer do you think it will be until the tests are all done?
I am trying to make a substantial amount of progress, but I feel I am moving at a snails pace sometimes.
I am trying to pick up the pace, but I sometimes seem to get stuck, or confused about some things that I either forget how to do, or writing code in a way I have not done before.
I have three figures for you in that regard. Best case scenario is 1 month. My estimate is 2 months, and worst case scenario is 3 months time.
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
The refactoring is complete and we can move on to the next test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
This next test I was going to do in three stages, with tests called:
and then use refactoring to simplify things, and remove the first two tests. That is the proper way to do things.
Given your recent comments though we can just move on to the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, where an empty DIV element is given to addPlayer(), and the expectation is that it throws an error.
https://jsfiddle.net/8vbug3qh/
expectation is that it throws an error.
This would be changed to what?
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
I have this old set of tests where I can see how I did some of the things. https://jsfiddle.net/jbced2uk/1/
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
I did this wrong: I don’t know if it can be fixed.
.toThrowError part seems top be right.
Am I able to get this to be right?
https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");
//then
const fnCall = () => videoPlayer.addPlayer();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/)
});
Here is another try: https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/3/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");
//then
expect(player).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
});
Here is another try: https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/5/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");
//then
expect(videoPlayer.addPlayer).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
});
Are any of these almost good where I would just need to make some changes to it?
Remove the undefined line, remove the whole
when section, and in the
given section define a variable called
badVideo that uses createElement to create a “div” element.
We will then in the expect section call the addPlayer function using that
badVideo element. It’s called
badVideo to help remind us that this isn’t what should be used with the addPlayer function.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/zmhdn6pf/1/
Do I almost have it?
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
badVideo("addPlayer");
//then
expect(badVideo).toThrowError();
});
That addPlayer line must be removed, and instead of expecting badVideo, we need to use a wrapper function inside of which you call videoPlayer.addPlayer and use badVideo as the function argument to addPlayer function.
Also, the test needs to be moved up so that it’s the first addPlayer test.
Like this:
https://jsfiddle.net/p7ohns6b/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
});
Next I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/cnhvyde1/2/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
function wrapper() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
}
//then
expect().toThrowError();
});
and instead of expecting badVideo
That meant removing
badVideo from
expect()
The badVideo constant needs to be moved inside of the function, because it’s not used anywhere else outside of it.
Also, the
wrapper function name really should be renamed, because currently its use would mean doing the following code:
expect(wrapper).toThrowError();
and while the above works in terms of programming syntax, it doesn’t do anything to inform us about what is happening, or why.
A lot of good programming is not about telling computers what to do. It’s also about helping to inform us people about what’s happening.
Renaming that function from
wrapper to instead be
badAddPlayerArgument or
badArgument results in much more useful information being conveyed.
https://jsfiddle.net/z45bhc1u/2/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
function badArgument() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
}
//then
expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
});
Test fails Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
We have a suitably failing test.
Make test pass Fail ☒ Pass ☐ Refactor
Now that we have a test that expects something that isn’t currently happening, this is when you update the addPlayer function so that the test passes.
How do I get it to pass?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/4j8naukz/2/
Now it both passes and fails.
How do I fix this?
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
function badArgument() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
}
//then
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
});
I should put it back to this:
https://jsfiddle.net/z45bhc1u/2/
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
const badVideo = document.createElement("div");
function badArgument() {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(badVideo);
}
//then
expect(badArgument).toThrowError();
});
I’m stuck and don’t know what I need to do.
The purpose of this test is to give us good direction about changing the videoPlayer code, specifically the videoPlayer.addPlayer() function.
That is the normal way that tests are used. Use a failing test to demonstrate a feature that is needed, then update other code that the test interacts with to make the test pass, and finally refactor to improve the code. That is the loop.
Now that there is a suitable failing test, the test should not be changed at all. Instead, it is the videoPlayer.addPlayer() function that gets updated.
From the test at https://jsfiddle.net/z45bhc1u/2/ update the addPlayer() function to make the code pass.
That means adding an if statement at the start of the addPlayer() function. We need to check the video element, to see if it doesn’t contain a “video” class name. If it doesn’t, then we must throw an error using
throw new Error().
This would have all been easier if we did it as the three separate tests that I was wanting to do, but you are wanting to go through this faster so it gets more difficult now. I am still open though to taking you through this the easier way with the three separate tests.
if statement goes here:
I’m not familiar with if statements because I have not done one in a long time.
Looking at some previous old code I have done, would this setup be right?
https://jsfiddle.net/mjg97exc/2/
if (something.here) {
if it doesn’t contain a “video” class name
} else {
throw new Error()
}
function addPlayer(video) {
What would be the proper way to write the if statement?
Like this?
if (something.here) {
throw new Error()
}
I understand that the if statement gets placed above here:
function addPlayer(video) {
Yes, like that.
The condition of the if statement is where classList.contains is used. to check that “video” is not there in the class list.
In this situation there are a few different ways to handle things.
You could check that the result is false:
if (video.classList.contains("video") === false) {
Or you could check that it’s not true:
if (video.classList.contains("video") !== true) {
Or you could invert the whole result by placing an exclamation mark at the start of things:
if (!video.classList.contains("video") === true) {
And because conditions of if statements are true when their condition is true, you can leave off the === true part.
if (!video.classList.contains("video")) {
Because that condition can be tricky to understand at first glance, it is also preferred to use a well-named variable to make things easier.
That way we could do:
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (hasVideo === false) {
or inverting the === operator:
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (hasVideo !== true) {
or inverting hasVideo:
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo === true) {
or inverting hasVideo without the === operator:
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
All of those work, and they all have different subtleties about what they convey. In this case I prefer the last one. but you can use any one of those you pick.
This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/s385h7cr/1/
How would I fix this?
let video = {};
const hasVideo = video.classList.contains("video");
if (!hasVideo) {
throw new Error()
}
function addPlayer(video) {