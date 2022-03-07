Just the one expectation cannot solve this problem. The width needs to be checked for two things. First that it is a number, and second that the width is greater than zero.

That can be checked in a few different ways. One way is to have two expectations at the end of the test. Another way is to have two tests, one that checks that the width is a number and the other that checks that the width is greater than zero.

Which of those two options do you want to use?