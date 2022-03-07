Here is the code that it passes with:

const config = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", // width: 640 width: 0 };

In case you didn’t guess, having the test pass with a width of zero is a bad thing.

Here is what causes the problem:

expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan("0");

The toBeGreaterThan() matcher needs to be a number, not a string as you currently have it.

Also just checking that it’s greater than something doesn’t ensure that the width is actually a number.

To solve that please follow the instructions that were given in post #570