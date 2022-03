When the width is set to 0, the test still passes.

const config = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", // width: 640 width: 0 };

That’s because you removed the toBeGreaterThan expectation from the test. That wasn’t supposed to be removed, as is evidenced from the quote below.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: We need the “it has dimensions” test to also check that it’s a number, and we can use typeof to do that check.

Emphasis added.

Put back the toBeGreaterThan expectation that’s supposed to be there, and order the expectations so that it’s checked for being a number before it’s checked for being greater than 0.