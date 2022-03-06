Here’s that test.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
I assumed (always a poor thing) that
toBeGreaterThan to ensure that what you are checking is a number. For example:
expect(20).toBeGreaterThan(0);
However, it also lets strings be checked:
expect("20").toBeGreaterThan(0);
and the iframe player API reference states that a number is required:
So we really should also ensure that a number is used, instead of a string.
To get this right, we can set the videoPlayer code to a “wrong” value of a string instead:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: 640
width: "640"
};
The tests still pass, but they shouldn’t here. We need the “it has dimensions” test to also check that it’s a number, and we can use
typeof to do that check.
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
The test now suitably fails, saying
Expected 'string' to be 'number'.
And when we correct the videoPlayer code:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: "640"
width: 640
};
the code passes, helping to demonstrate that the string/number issue there has now been taken care of.