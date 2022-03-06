asasass: asasass: The "it has dimensions" test needs to do more to ensure that a number is expected. Gets changed to what?

Here’s that test.

it("it has dimensions", function() { //given player = undefined; //when videoPlayer.addPlayer(video); //then expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0); });

I assumed (always a poor thing) that toBeGreaterThan to ensure that what you are checking is a number. For example:

expect(20).toBeGreaterThan(0);

However, it also lets strings be checked:

expect("20").toBeGreaterThan(0);

and the iframe player API reference states that a number is required:

width (number) – The width of the video player. The default value is 640 .

(number) – The width of the video player. The default value is . height (number) – The height of the video player. The default value is 390 .

(number) – The height of the video player. The default value is . videoId (string) – The YouTube video ID that identifies the video that the player will load.

So we really should also ensure that a number is used, instead of a string.

To get this right, we can set the videoPlayer code to a “wrong” value of a string instead:

const config = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", // width: 640 width: "640" };

The tests still pass, but they shouldn’t here. We need the “it has dimensions” test to also check that it’s a number, and we can use typeof to do that check.

//then expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number"); expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);

The test now suitably fails, saying Expected 'string' to be 'number'.

And when we correct the videoPlayer code:

const config = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", // width: "640" width: 640 };

the code passes, helping to demonstrate that the string/number issue there has now been taken care of.