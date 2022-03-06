Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

As a summary, extracting similar code out to a createVideo() function has allowed us to be more consistent, resulting in simpler and easier to understand tests.

Because some weird things have happened with the code, I’ll restart checking for refactorings from the top of the tests.

  • The let player = {}; line shouldn’t be assigned.
  • The "it has dimensions" test needs to do more to ensure that a number is expected.

Those are about the only refactorings that remain, and each one is easy.

After that we can move on to adding a needed “addPlayer”`that checks that it throws an error when no video element is given.

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  let player;

https://jsfiddle.net/30otga1c/1/

  • The "it has dimensions" test needs to do more to ensure that a number is expected.

Gets changed to what?

Here’s that test.

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });

I assumed (always a poor thing) that toBeGreaterThan to ensure that what you are checking is a number. For example:

      expect(20).toBeGreaterThan(0);

However, it also lets strings be checked:

      expect("20").toBeGreaterThan(0);

and the iframe player API reference states that a number is required:

So we really should also ensure that a number is used, instead of a string.

To get this right, we can set the videoPlayer code to a “wrong” value of a string instead:

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      // width: 640
      width: "640"
    };

The tests still pass, but they shouldn’t here. We need the “it has dimensions” test to also check that it’s a number, and we can use typeof to do that check.

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);

The test now suitably fails, saying Expected 'string' to be 'number'.

And when we correct the videoPlayer code:

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      // width: "640"
      width: 640
    };

the code passes, helping to demonstrate that the string/number issue there has now been taken care of.

https://jsfiddle.net/b64jv7yg/1/

describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
  let player;

  function removeIframeScripts() {
    const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
    scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
      const url = script.getAttribute("src");
      if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
        script.remove();
      }
    });
  }

  function createVideo() {
    const video = document.createElement("div");
    video.classList.add("video");
    return video;
  }

  function stubYT(iframe) {
    window.YT = {
      Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
        player = {
          h: iframe,
          i: {
            h: config
          },
          m: video
        };
        return player;
      }
    };
  }

  function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
    const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
    el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
  }
  describe("init", function() {
    let iframe;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      videoPlayer.init();
      expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
    });
    it("loads iframe script", function() {
      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      //when
      videoPlayer.init();

      //then
      const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
      expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const video = createVideo();
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //when
      triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });
  describe("addPlayer", function() {
    let iframe;
    let video;
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
      video = createVideo();
    });
    it("is called with the video element", function() {

      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
    });
    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");

    });
    it("it has playerVars", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      // expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
  });
});
When the width is set to 0, the test still passes.

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      // width: 640
      width: 0
    };

That’s because you removed the toBeGreaterThan expectation from the test. That wasn’t supposed to be removed, as is evidenced from the quote below.

Emphasis added.

Put back the toBeGreaterThan expectation that’s supposed to be there, and order the expectations so that it’s checked for being a number before it’s checked for being greater than 0.

Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/ymvf8nrs/

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      // width: 640
      width: 0
    };

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan("0");

    });
Here is the code that it passes with:

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      // width: 640
      width: 0
    };

In case you didn’t guess, having the test pass with a width of zero is a bad thing.

Here is what causes the problem:

      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan("0");

The toBeGreaterThan() matcher needs to be a number, not a string as you currently have it.
Also just checking that it’s greater than something doesn’t ensure that the width is actually a number.

To solve that please follow the instructions that were given in post #570

https://jsfiddle.net/tdoy2h0j/3/

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      // width: "640"
      width: 640
    };

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
    });
Just the one expectation cannot solve this problem. The width needs to be checked for two things. First that it is a number, and second that the width is greater than zero.

That can be checked in a few different ways. One way is to have two expectations at the end of the test. Another way is to have two tests, one that checks that the width is a number and the other that checks that the width is greater than zero.

Which of those two options do you want to use?

Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/sn7y5ea3/1/

it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan("0");
    });
That’s better, but the toBeGreaterThan() matcher needs to be a number, not a string as you currently have it. You need to use 0 instead of "0" there.

Test fails: https://jsfiddle.net/62sxmf83/1/

      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
OMG, I didn’t even notice that you had changed the toBeGreaterThan line by adding typeof at the start of it. That typeof parameter shouldn’t be there at all.

It seems that you are trying many things that are different from the correct code that I posted a few days ago in post #570. At least we are finding out why your different variations aren’t suitable.

In summary, the two correct expectations check:

  • that the type of the width is a number
  • that the width is greater than zero

When you’ve corrected that test, we can bring this set of refactorings to an end and move on to a new test inspired by our recent refactorings.

This? https://jsfiddle.net/g8mket1y/1/

    it("it has dimensions", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);

      //then
      expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });
The commented width line in the addPlayer() function isn’t needed anymore, as the test properly checks that the width is a number.

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      // width: "640"
      width: 640
    };

We need to clean up after ourselves by removing that commented line. Then the refactoring is complete and we can move on to the next test.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/9jnqbaw8/

Completing the next test, or tests hopefully won’t take as long as the previous test, which included lots of refactoring.

How much longer do you think it will be until the tests are all done?

I am trying to make a substantial amount of progress, but I feel I am moving at a snails pace sometimes.

I am trying to pick up the pace, but I sometimes seem to get stuck, or confused about some things that I either forget how to do, or writing code in a way I have not done before.

I have three figures for you in that regard. Best case scenario is 1 month. My estimate is 2 months, and worst case scenario is 3 months time.

Code is refactored :ballot_box_with_check: Fail :ballot_box_with_check: Pass :ballot_box_with_check: Refactor

The refactoring is complete and we can move on to the next test.

A failing test Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor

This next test I was going to do in three stages, with tests called:

  • addPlayer requires an argument
  • addPlayer requires an element
  • addPlayer requires a video element

and then use refactoring to simplify things, and remove the first two tests. That is the proper way to do things.

Given your recent comments though we can just move on to the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, where an empty DIV element is given to addPlayer(), and the expectation is that it throws an error.

#585

https://jsfiddle.net/8vbug3qh/

expectation is that it throws an error.

This would be changed to what?

expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);

  it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");

      //then
      expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
    });

I have this old set of tests where I can see how I did some of the things. https://jsfiddle.net/jbced2uk/1/

expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);

I did this wrong: I don’t know if it can be fixed.

.toThrowError part seems top be right.

Am I able to get this to be right?

https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/

   it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");

      //then
      const fnCall = () => videoPlayer.addPlayer();
      expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/)
    });

Here is another try: https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/3/

   it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");

      //then
      expect(player).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
    });

Here is another try: https://jsfiddle.net/t3s2aL1x/5/

   it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
      //given
      player = undefined;

      //when
      videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");

      //then
      expect(videoPlayer.addPlayer).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
    });

Are any of these almost good where I would just need to make some changes to it?

Remove the undefined line, remove the whole when section, and in the given section define a variable called badVideo that uses createElement to create a “div” element.

We will then in the expect section call the addPlayer function using that badVideo element. It’s called badVideo to help remind us that this isn’t what should be used with the addPlayer function.

1 Like
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/u2b8Lrjh/1/

    it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {

      //given
      const badVideo = document.createElement("div");

      //then
      expect(badVideo).toThrowError();
    });