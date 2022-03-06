Just the one expectation cannot solve this problem. The width needs to be checked for two things. First that it is a number, and second that the width is greater than zero.
That can be checked in a few different ways. One way is to have two expectations at the end of the test. Another way is to have two tests, one that checks that the width is a number and the other that checks that the width is greater than zero.
I have three figures for you in that regard. Best case scenario is 1 month. My estimate is 2 months, and worst case scenario is 3 months time.
Code is refactored Fail Pass Refactor
The refactoring is complete and we can move on to the next test.
A failing test ☒ Fail ☐ Pass ☐ Refactor
This next test I was going to do in three stages, with tests called:
addPlayer requires an argument
addPlayer requires an element
addPlayer requires a video element
and then use refactoring to simplify things, and remove the first two tests. That is the proper way to do things.
Given your recent comments though we can just move on to the “addPlayer requires a video element” test, where an empty DIV element is given to addPlayer(), and the expectation is that it throws an error.
it("addPlayer requires a video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer("DIV");
//then
expect(videoPlayer.addPlayer).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
});
Are any of these almost good where I would just need to make some changes to it?