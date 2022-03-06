function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
Just the one expectation cannot solve this problem. The width needs to be checked for two things. First that it is a number, and second that the width is greater than zero.
That can be checked in a few different ways. One way is to have two expectations at the end of the test. Another way is to have two tests, one that checks that the width is a number and the other that checks that the width is greater than zero.