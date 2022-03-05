Edit: createVideo()
Test still fails: https://jsfiddle.net/2juacter/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: config
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
You did however create another problem by doing something inapproprate to that line in the beforeEach section, which will cause a different problem and error message to occur. That will be fixed by correcting the error that you made.
I don’t know how to fix that.
It seems as though this is getting harder and more confusing.
Let’s simplify.
What you started with in the beforeEach function was the following:
video = document.createElement("video");
You were asked to do the following: “In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.”
And you were supposed to end up with:
video = createVideo();
However, what I think that you ended up doing was to also use const to define a new variable:
const video = createVideo();
The problem that caused for you is that you ended up creating a new variable inside of the beforeEach function, which prevented you from assigning anything to the video variable of the same name that’s outside of and above the beforeEach function.
When you fix that up by removing const, we will have one final error. The test expects a
<video> element but is properly no longer getting that.
Instead, it will be a
<div class="video"> element, so we should instead use classList.contains to check that player.m which came from the video variable, has a class of “video” in there instead.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/xs5wenbv/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: config
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
videoPlayer.init();
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
You have now messed up the createVideo() function
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
That results in an HTML element that looks like this:
<video class="video">
That is not at all suitable.
Put that createVideo() function back to what it should be as a div element, so that the problem in the “is called with the video element” test is exposed, and can be corrected.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lu580svh/1/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
This last error is:
Expected 'DIV' to be 'VIDEO'.
While it’s possible to “fix” that by having the expectation check for div instead of video:
// expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("DIV");
that isn’t useful, because most HTML elements tend to be divs.
Here is the div that we are needing to check:
<div class="video">
That expectation needs to be removed and replaced with something that is more suitable, and that is checking that the class name is “video” instead.
The expectation has a structure, where the actual result is compared with an expected result.
expect(actual).toBe(expected)
For the actual part, we need to check if the class name is video.
expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true);
We can extract some of that to a separate variable, that for clarity we can call isVideo
// expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true);
const isVideo = player.m.classList.contains("video");
expect(isVideo).toBe(true);
There are other ways that it could be done. We could just use the toContain matcher, to check if the list of classes contains what we’re interested in.
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
and that looks to be the simpler and easier to understand solution.
https://jsfiddle.net/ts01zy7d/1/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
});
As a summary, extracting similar code out to a createVideo() function has allowed us to be more consistent, resulting in simpler and easier to understand tests.
Because some weird things have happened with the code, I’ll restart checking for refactorings from the top of the tests.
- The
let player = {};line shouldn’t be assigned.
- The
"it has dimensions"test needs to do more to ensure that a number is expected.
Those are about the only refactorings that remain, and each one is easy.
After that we can move on to adding a needed “addPlayer”`that checks that it throws an error when no video element is given.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player;
https://jsfiddle.net/30otga1c/1/
- The
"it has dimensions"test needs to do more to ensure that a number is expected.
Gets changed to what?
Here’s that test.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
I assumed (always a poor thing) that
toBeGreaterThan to ensure that what you are checking is a number. For example:
expect(20).toBeGreaterThan(0);
However, it also lets strings be checked:
expect("20").toBeGreaterThan(0);
and the iframe player API reference states that a number is required:
So we really should also ensure that a number is used, instead of a string.
To get this right, we can set the videoPlayer code to a “wrong” value of a string instead:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: 640
width: "640"
};
The tests still pass, but they shouldn’t here. We need the “it has dimensions” test to also check that it’s a number, and we can use
typeof to do that check.
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
The test now suitably fails, saying
Expected 'string' to be 'number'.
And when we correct the videoPlayer code:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: "640"
width: 640
};
the code passes, helping to demonstrate that the string/number issue there has now been taken care of.
https://jsfiddle.net/b64jv7yg/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player;
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: config
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
videoPlayer.init();
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
When the width is set to 0, the test still passes.
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: 640
width: 0
};
That’s because you removed the toBeGreaterThan expectation from the test. That wasn’t supposed to be removed, as is evidenced from the quote below.
Emphasis added.
Put back the toBeGreaterThan expectation that’s supposed to be there, and order the expectations so that it’s checked for being a number before it’s checked for being greater than 0.
Passes: https://jsfiddle.net/ymvf8nrs/
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: 640
width: 0
};
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan("0");
});
Here is the code that it passes with:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: 640
width: 0
};
In case you didn’t guess, having the test pass with a width of zero is a bad thing.
Here is what causes the problem:
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan("0");
The toBeGreaterThan() matcher needs to be a number, not a string as you currently have it.
Also just checking that it’s greater than something doesn’t ensure that the width is actually a number.
To solve that please follow the instructions that were given in post #570
https://jsfiddle.net/tdoy2h0j/3/
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: "640"
width: 640
};
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
});
Just the one expectation cannot solve this problem. The width needs to be checked for two things. First that it is a number, and second that the width is greater than zero.
That can be checked in a few different ways. One way is to have two expectations at the end of the test. Another way is to have two tests, one that checks that the width is a number and the other that checks that the width is greater than zero.
Which of those two options do you want to use?
Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/sn7y5ea3/1/
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan("0");
});
That’s better, but the toBeGreaterThan() matcher needs to be a number, not a string as you currently have it. You need to use
0 instead of
"0" there.
Test fails: https://jsfiddle.net/62sxmf83/1/
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);