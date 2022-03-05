Here is the error message: ReferenceError: createVideo is not defined
As I mentioned earlier, that function now needs to move.
We now have a good motivation to move the showVideo() function. Right now the showVideo() createVideo() function is being defined inside of the init section. Things defined in there aren’t accessible from the addPlayer section. To solve that we move the showVideo() function upwards in scope, so that it can be seen from both the init section and the addPlayer section. Moving it up between the removeIframeScripts() and the stubYT() functions is a good solution to that.
That will solve the the issue.
You did however create another problem by doing something inapproprate to that line in the beforeEach section, which will cause a different problem and error message to occur. That will be fixed by correcting the error that you made.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: config
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
I don’t know how to fix that.
It seems as though this is getting harder and more confusing.
What you started with in the beforeEach function was the following:
video = document.createElement("video");
You were asked to do the following: “In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.”
And you were supposed to end up with:
video = createVideo();
However, what I think that you ended up doing was to also use const to define a new variable:
const video = createVideo();
The problem that caused for you is that you ended up creating a new variable inside of the beforeEach function, which prevented you from assigning anything to the video variable of the same name that’s outside of and above the beforeEach function.
When you fix that up by removing const, we will have one final error. The test expects a <video> element but is properly no longer getting that.
Instead, it will be a <div class="video"> element, so we should instead use classList.contains to check that player.m which came from the video variable, has a class of “video” in there instead.
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});