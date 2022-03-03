Yes, as we now get to see the point of that createVideo() function too.
Further down in the tests in the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, we can replace the createElement assignment with createVideo() too.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/xu7gb5a4/3/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("VIDEO");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
const video = createVideo();
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
const video = createVideo();
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
const video = createVideo();
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
I don’t see you having done anything that was asked there, so I need to use a diff tool to learn what was done.
All of what you did was completely wrong, and failed to be anything close to what was asked.
The code passes, so I don’t understand what I need to do, or how to fix what I did.
How do I fix this? https://jsfiddle.net/xu7gb5a4/3/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("VIDEO");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
const video = createVideo();
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
const video = createVideo();
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
const video = createVideo();
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
That can only be fixed by removing all that you did.
Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/Lxcj63tp/ and just make the one simple change to the one line that you have been asked to change.
In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.
That gives me a failing test. https://jsfiddle.net/mx09ezL5/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
const video = createVideo();
});
Here is the error message:
ReferenceError: createVideo is not defined
As I mentioned earlier, that function now needs to move.
We now have a good motivation to move the showVideo() function. Right now the showVideo() createVideo() function is being defined inside of the init section. Things defined in there aren’t accessible from the addPlayer section. To solve that we move the showVideo() function upwards in scope, so that it can be seen from both the init section and the addPlayer section. Moving it up between the removeIframeScripts() and the stubYT() functions is a good solution to that.
That will solve the the issue.
You did however create another problem by doing something inapproprate to that line in the beforeEach section, which will cause a different problem and error message to occur. That will be fixed by correcting the error that you made.
There is nothing called
showVideo inside here: https://jsfiddle.net/mx09ezL5/1/
Edit: createVideo()
Test still fails: https://jsfiddle.net/2juacter/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: config
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
You did however create another problem by doing something inapproprate to that line in the beforeEach section, which will cause a different problem and error message to occur. That will be fixed by correcting the error that you made.
I don’t know how to fix that.
It seems as though this is getting harder and more confusing.
Let’s simplify.
What you started with in the beforeEach function was the following:
video = document.createElement("video");
You were asked to do the following: “In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.”
And you were supposed to end up with:
video = createVideo();
However, what I think that you ended up doing was to also use const to define a new variable:
const video = createVideo();
The problem that caused for you is that you ended up creating a new variable inside of the beforeEach function, which prevented you from assigning anything to the video variable of the same name that’s outside of and above the beforeEach function.
When you fix that up by removing const, we will have one final error. The test expects a
<video> element but is properly no longer getting that.
Instead, it will be a
<div class="video"> element, so we should instead use classList.contains to check that player.m which came from the video variable, has a class of “video” in there instead.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/xs5wenbv/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: config
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
videoPlayer.init();
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});
You have now messed up the createVideo() function
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("video");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
That results in an HTML element that looks like this:
<video class="video">
That is not at all suitable.
Put that createVideo() function back to what it should be as a div element, so that the problem in the “is called with the video element” test is exposed, and can be corrected.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lu580svh/1/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
});
This last error is:
Expected 'DIV' to be 'VIDEO'.
While it’s possible to “fix” that by having the expectation check for div instead of video:
// expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("DIV");
that isn’t useful, because most HTML elements tend to be divs.
Here is the div that we are needing to check:
<div class="video">
That expectation needs to be removed and replaced with something that is more suitable, and that is checking that the class name is “video” instead.
The expectation has a structure, where the actual result is compared with an expected result.
expect(actual).toBe(expected)
For the actual part, we need to check if the class name is video.
expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true);
We can extract some of that to a separate variable, that for clarity we can call isVideo
// expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true);
const isVideo = player.m.classList.contains("video");
expect(isVideo).toBe(true);
There are other ways that it could be done. We could just use the toContain matcher, to check if the list of classes contains what we’re interested in.
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
and that looks to be the simpler and easier to understand solution.
https://jsfiddle.net/ts01zy7d/1/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
});
As a summary, extracting similar code out to a createVideo() function has allowed us to be more consistent, resulting in simpler and easier to understand tests.
Because some weird things have happened with the code, I’ll restart checking for refactorings from the top of the tests.
let player = {}; line shouldn’t be assigned.
"it has dimensions" test needs to do more to ensure that a number is expected.
Those are about the only refactorings that remain, and each one is easy.
After that we can move on to adding a needed “addPlayer”`that checks that it throws an error when no video element is given.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player;
https://jsfiddle.net/30otga1c/1/
- The
"it has dimensions"test needs to do more to ensure that a number is expected.
Gets changed to what?
Here’s that test.
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
I assumed (always a poor thing) that
toBeGreaterThan to ensure that what you are checking is a number. For example:
expect(20).toBeGreaterThan(0);
However, it also lets strings be checked:
expect("20").toBeGreaterThan(0);
and the iframe player API reference states that a number is required:
So we really should also ensure that a number is used, instead of a string.
To get this right, we can set the videoPlayer code to a “wrong” value of a string instead:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: 640
width: "640"
};
The tests still pass, but they shouldn’t here. We need the “it has dimensions” test to also check that it’s a number, and we can use
typeof to do that check.
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
The test now suitably fails, saying
Expected 'string' to be 'number'.
And when we correct the videoPlayer code:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// width: "640"
width: 640
};
the code passes, helping to demonstrate that the string/number issue there has now been taken care of.
https://jsfiddle.net/b64jv7yg/1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let player;
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
const url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video, config) {
player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
h: config
},
m: video
};
return player;
}
};
}
function triggerAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady");
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
describe("init", function() {
let iframe;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
videoPlayer.init();
expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
const video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//when
triggerAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let iframe;
let video;
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
video = createVideo();
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
});
it("it has dimensions", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(typeof player.i.h.width).toBe("number");
});
it("it has playerVars", function() {
//given
player = undefined;
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
// expect(player.i.h.width).toBeGreaterThan(0);
});
});
});