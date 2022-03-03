asasass: asasass: It seems as though this is getting harder and more confusing.

Let’s simplify.

What you started with in the beforeEach function was the following:

video = document.createElement("video");

You were asked to do the following: “In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.”

And you were supposed to end up with:

video = createVideo();

However, what I think that you ended up doing was to also use const to define a new variable:

const video = createVideo();

The problem that caused for you is that you ended up creating a new variable inside of the beforeEach function, which prevented you from assigning anything to the video variable of the same name that’s outside of and above the beforeEach function.

When you fix that up by removing const, we will have one final error. The test expects a <video> element but is properly no longer getting that.