This last error is:
Expected 'DIV' to be 'VIDEO'.
While it’s possible to “fix” that by having the expectation check for div instead of video:
// expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO");
expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("DIV");
that isn’t useful, because most HTML elements tend to be divs.
Here is the div that we are needing to check:
<div class="video">
That expectation needs to be removed and replaced with something that is more suitable, and that is checking that the class name is “video” instead.
The expectation has a structure, where the actual result is compared with an expected result.
expect(actual).toBe(expected)
For the actual part, we need to check if the class name is video.
expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true);
We can extract some of that to a separate variable, that for clarity we can call isVideo
// expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true);
const isVideo = player.m.classList.contains("video");
expect(isVideo).toBe(true);
There are other ways that it could be done. We could just use the toContain matcher, to check if the list of classes contains what we’re interested in.
expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");
and that looks to be the simpler and easier to understand solution.