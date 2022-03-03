Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/ac8bg0tv/2/
let video = document.createElement("createVideo");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
No not like that. Use the createVideo() function we just made.
I don’t understand what that means.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/3gt0a1sb/1/
it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
//given
const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: spy
});
let video = function createVideo() {
}
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
Wait, was I supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/yt76k9qw/1/
Is this good?
let video = createVideo();
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
Yes, using createVideo() for the assignment is what has been asked.
Next up with the refactoring is the
let keyword that’s used there. We should only use
let if we intend to later on reassign that variable. We should use
const there instead of
let.
Here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lxcj63tp/
Hopefully all this refactoring I am doing is going to make it easier for me to do the other tests.
Maybe that is the whole point.
Yes, as we now get to see the point of that createVideo() function too.
Further down in the tests in the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, we can replace the createElement assignment with createVideo() too.
I don’t see you having done anything that was asked there, so I need to use a diff tool to learn what was done.
All of what you did was completely wrong, and failed to be anything close to what was asked.
The code passes, so I don’t understand what I need to do, or how to fix what I did.
That can only be fixed by removing all that you did.
Go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/Lxcj63tp/ and just make the one simple change to the one line that you have been asked to change.
In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.
That gives me a failing test. https://jsfiddle.net/mx09ezL5/1/
Here is the error message:
ReferenceError: createVideo is not defined
As I mentioned earlier, that function now needs to move.
We now have a good motivation to move the showVideo() function. Right now the showVideo() createVideo() function is being defined inside of the init section. Things defined in there aren’t accessible from the addPlayer section. To solve that we move the showVideo() function upwards in scope, so that it can be seen from both the init section and the addPlayer section. Moving it up between the removeIframeScripts() and the stubYT() functions is a good solution to that.
That will solve the the issue.
You did however create another problem by doing something inapproprate to that line in the beforeEach section, which will cause a different problem and error message to occur. That will be fixed by correcting the error that you made.
There is nothing called
showVideo inside here: https://jsfiddle.net/mx09ezL5/1/
Edit: createVideo()
Test still fails: https://jsfiddle.net/2juacter/
You did however create another problem by doing something inapproprate to that line in the beforeEach section, which will cause a different problem and error message to occur. That will be fixed by correcting the error that you made.
I don’t know how to fix that.
It seems as though this is getting harder and more confusing.
Let’s simplify.
What you started with in the beforeEach function was the following:
video = document.createElement("video");
You were asked to do the following: “In the beforeEach section of the addPlayer tests, on the createElement line, use createVideo() for the assignment instead.”
And you were supposed to end up with:
video = createVideo();
However, what I think that you ended up doing was to also use const to define a new variable:
const video = createVideo();
The problem that caused for you is that you ended up creating a new variable inside of the beforeEach function, which prevented you from assigning anything to the video variable of the same name that’s outside of and above the beforeEach function.
When you fix that up by removing const, we will have one final error. The test expects a
<video> element but is properly no longer getting that.
Instead, it will be a
<div class="video"> element, so we should instead use classList.contains to check that player.m which came from the video variable, has a class of “video” in there instead.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/xs5wenbv/1/
Put that createVideo() function back to what it should be as a div element, so that the problem in the “is called with the video element” test is exposed, and can be corrected.
https://jsfiddle.net/Lu580svh/1/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
return video;
}